Patriots HC Puts Defense on Notice After Bears Loss

The New England Patriots watched their three-game winning streak disappear Thursday night, and head coach Mike Vrabel was particularly frustrated with his defense.

Following New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, Vrabel felt strongly about his team’s tackling and inability to force turnovers.

“The tackling wasn’t good enough,” Vrabel said, according to video shared by Patriots on CLNS.

“We need to turn the ball over and we have to tackle better. Those are fundamental skills.”

The criticism came after New England allowed 424 total yards, including 308 through the air, as Chicago repeatedly extended plays and capitalized on missed tackles.

And the stats underscored just how ruinous those mistakes became.

Vrabel Calls Out Patriots’ Defensive Fundamentals

The Patriots struggled to contain Chicago’s offensive playmakers throughout Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field.

Via Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar, New England missed 16 tackles while surrendering 149 yards after the catch and another 85 rushing yards after contact.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, repeatedly finding opportunities against New England’s defense.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III proved troublesome. Burden finished with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, doing all of his damage on four catches in the first half.

Running back D’Andre Swift also reached the end zone, while tight end Colston Loveland scored on a 12-yard reception in the third quarter.

That touchdown called attention to New England’s tackling issues.

Loveland broke through multiple defenders on his way into the end zone, including an attempted tackle from Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones.

Jones admitted his mistake afterward.

“I got to make the tackle when it comes down to that,” Jones said.

The Patriots managed three sacks of Williams but failed to produce a takeaway.

Patriots Encounter Defensive Questions After Third Loss

Vrabel’s frustration wasn’t limited to missed tackles.

The Patriots coach also acknowledged the team’s struggles defending Chicago in critical situations.

Per New England’s official postgame transcript, Vrabel pointed to the defense’s inability to get enough red-zone stops as another difference between winning and losing.

He refused to blame the disappointing performance on New England’s mounting injuries, though.

Asked whether injuries in the secondary had finally caught up with his defense, Vrabel dismissed that explanation, stressing that the team knew which players would be available entering the matchup.

The response suggested Vrabel expects better execution regardless of who’s on the field.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez also mentioned the difficulty of defending Williams, notably when the Bears quarterback extended plays outside the pocket.

New England’s inability to consistently finish those plays gave Chicago openings to sustain drives.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye helped keep the contest competitive, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

New England’s offensive production, however, couldn’t overcome the defensive breakdowns.

The Patriots fell to 4-3, snapping a three-game winning run that had helped restore momentum following a rough September.

New England now has a break before visiting the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1.