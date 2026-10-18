Patriots’ $66 Million Duo Suffers Injury Scare Against Former Team

The New England Patriots suffered a pair of concerning injury setbacks during Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets, with two former New York starters exiting against their old team.

Right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker both sustained injuries during the Oct. 18 AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss initially reported that Moses suffered an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

Shortly afterward, Reiss reported another Patriots injury announcement, this time involving Vera-Tucker.

“Patriots injury announcement: LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, hamstring, questionable to return,” Reiss wrote on X.

“Patriots injury announcement: LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, hamstring, questionable to return,” Reiss wrote on X.

The developments created an unusual storyline for New England, considering both players previously held starting roles with the Jets before making their way to the Patriots.

Patriots’ Former Jets Starters Suffer Injuries Against Old Team

Moses, 35, joined New England during the 2025 offseason after spending the previous season with New York.

The veteran previously started 16 games for the Jets in 2021 before returning for a second stint in 2024, when he made 14 starts at right tackle.

He subsequently signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots and became a fixture along their offensive line.

Moses started all 17 regular-season games and four playoff contests in 2025, providing much-needed stability for New England’s offensive front.

However, the veteran had been dealing with a foot injury entering Sunday’s matchup.

The Patriots’ official Week 6 injury report showed Moses was limited in practice throughout the week, although he didn’t carry a game designation.

Rookie tackle Caleb Lomu replaced Moses on the right side once he went out today.

Vera-Tucker’s injury had additional significance given his history in New York.

The Jets selected the USC product with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the organization before signing with New England in March.

The Patriots committed considerable resources to Vera-Tucker, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract that included $21 million guaranteed, via NFL.com.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his professional career.

Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn triceps, while previous injuries significantly shortened his 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

He rebounded to start 15 games for New York in 2024, demonstrating why the Patriots viewed him as an upgrade at left guard.

His latest hamstring issue presents another concern for a player who has endured several injury setbacks in the past.

Patriots Face Offensive Line Depth Test After Losing 2 Starters

The moment of Sunday’s injuries is troublesome for New England because starting left tackle Will Campbell also came into the Jets matchup recovering from a knee injury.

Campbell was injured during New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, forcing him to leave the contest.

Although Campbell was officially active against New York, his injury had already placed additional attention on the Patriots’ offensive tackle depth.

New England selected Lomu with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, giving the team another young offensive lineman capable of playing tackle.

Lomu replaced Campbell at left tackle against Las Vegas before being called upon to step in for Moses against the Jets.

The Patriots also have versatile offensive linemen Matt Pryor, Ben Brown and Walter Rouse available to help address injuries across the front.

However, the team elected against activating tackle Marcus Bryant from injured reserve before Sunday’s contest, leaving New England with fewer options if additional injuries arise.

For quarterback Drake Maye, the possibility of playing behind multiple backups presents a potential adjustment during an critical divisional matchup.

And certainly, maintaining that offensive momentum becomes more complicated with two starting linemen dealing with injuries.