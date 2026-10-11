Patriots Get $120 Million Injury Boost Ahead of Raiders Game

The New England Patriots entered Sunday with a crowded injury report and knew six players would miss Week 5. Hours before kickoff, two of their biggest remaining question marks appear headed in the other direction.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and Christian Barmore (shoulder) are both expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Each carried a questionable designation into the weekend.

That gives New England reinforcements on both sides of the ball after its 29-26 win at Buffalo. Stevenson finished that game with 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown before dealing with a late knee scare, while Barmore missed the victory entirely because of his shoulder injury.

Stevenson Gets Favorable Matchup After Injury Scare

Stevenson’s expected availability backs up what he said two days earlier. The veteran running back told reporters Friday he was “feeling great”, and Patriots.com reported that he believed he had avoided a major injury after getting rolled up late in the fourth quarter against the Bills.

Stevenson partaking in action vs. the Raiders should help trying to establish consistency on the ground. He leads New England with 163 rushing yards on 44 carries through four games, while TreVeyon Henderson has added 141 yards. Stevenson also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in Buffalo, via the Patriots’ official team statistics.

The matchup offers a chance to build on that progress. Las Vegas entered Week 5 allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked 27th in the NFL, according to the Raiders’ official game preview.

Keeping Stevenson available also gives offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels more flexibility around Drake Maye. The Patriots have leaned on Maye’s legs at times — he ran for 54 yards against Buffalo — but a healthy Stevenson gives New England a more natural way to stay balanced and keep the Raiders’ pass rush from dictating the afternoon.

Stevenson, who signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2024, has been the Patriots’ lead back throughout the opening month. With several other offensive injuries already thinning the lineup, avoiding another absence in the backfield is a welcome development.

Barmore Expected Back After Missing Bills Win

Barmore’s expected return might be even more important for a defense entering Sunday short-handed.

The team ruled out the defensive tackle against Buffalo after missing all three practices that week with the shoulder injury. His trajectory changed against Las Vegas: Barmore was limited Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full participant Friday, according to the Patriots’ final injury report.

That progression now appears set to put him back in the lineup. Barmore has one sack and one forced fumble in three games this season, with both impact plays coming in New England’s Week 2 win over Pittsburgh. His forced fumble helped produce a defensive touchdown in that victory, per official Patriots statistics.

New England could use his interior disruption against a Raiders offense averaging 93 rushing yards per game, 24th in the NFL through four weeks. Las Vegas also listed starting running back Ashton Jeanty as questionable with ankle and foot injuries after he didn’t practice Friday.

The Patriots will still be missing six players Sunday, including multiple defensive backs, so their injury picture stays packed. Yet getting Stevenson and Barmore on the field changes the viewpoint of the morning very much.

For a 2-2 team trying to stack wins after its biggest victory of the young season, two prominent pieces being available would be the kind of late-week turn New England needed.