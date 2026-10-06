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Saints Captain Talks Trash to Fans on Social Media After ‘Unacceptable’ Loss

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Justin Reid #21 of the New Orleans Saints argues a call against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Justin Reid is a captain for the New Orleans Saints, and he admitted himself in a post on social media that their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night was “unacceptable.”

Except, well, that’s not all that Reid wrote on social media.

He was on X (formerly Twitter) not long after the blowout home defeat, and he apparently thought it was wise to talk trash to all the football fans who were letting him know how poorly the Saints had played.

It was an odd, odd move.

What Justin Reid Posted

As of Tuesday morning, Reid’s posts are still up, but we’ll share some of the wording directly here too in case they get taken down.

“I made plays,” Reid replied to one fan. “Not that it matters, that… was unacceptable.”

One poster called Reid a scrub, and he replied, “Yo mama.”

Another commenter noted that Reid was already on social media posting after the game, and Reid wrote, “I bet you live an exciting life buddy. I can go about responding to yo lame (self) in a lot of different ways but ima keep it cordial. I ain’t happy about this… nobody is.”

Reid woke up and realized that maybe his approach wouldn’t be taken great, so he then wrote this long message on Tuesday morning:

Justin Reid Called Out

One poster specifically noticed that Reid hadn’t exactly made the best tackling effort on a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown run.

So he simply shared this in response to Reid:

On what was supposed to be an epic night in the Superdome for the Saints, it instead ended with this drama that they certainly didn’t need.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints Captain Talks Trash to Fans on Social Media After ‘Unacceptable’ Loss

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