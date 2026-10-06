Saints Captain Talks Trash to Fans on Social Media After ‘Unacceptable’ Loss

Justin Reid is a captain for the New Orleans Saints, and he admitted himself in a post on social media that their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night was “unacceptable.”

Except, well, that’s not all that Reid wrote on social media.

He was on X (formerly Twitter) not long after the blowout home defeat, and he apparently thought it was wise to talk trash to all the football fans who were letting him know how poorly the Saints had played.

It was an odd, odd move.

What Justin Reid Posted

As of Tuesday morning, Reid’s posts are still up, but we’ll share some of the wording directly here too in case they get taken down.

“I made plays,” Reid replied to one fan. “Not that it matters, that… was unacceptable.”

One poster called Reid a scrub, and he replied, “Yo mama.”

Another commenter noted that Reid was already on social media posting after the game, and Reid wrote, “I bet you live an exciting life buddy. I can go about responding to yo lame (self) in a lot of different ways but ima keep it cordial. I ain’t happy about this… nobody is.”

Reid woke up and realized that maybe his approach wouldn’t be taken great, so he then wrote this long message on Tuesday morning:

I’m a grown man FROM Louisiana. I don’t need coddling from nobody but some of yall trying to make it seem like I don’t care or show low effort. On the contrary I probably care the most!! I probably should not of got on twitter so quickly after the game but I’m upset too. I got pride and I ain’t just gonna be punching bag for negativity and be silent about it. If I ever did that, then i wouldnt care! I desperately want to play well for the city and for us to win games. I hold myself and everyone else to a high standard and I got no problem with accountability. I got a big problem with people calling me out my name and useless negativity. It’s a very small portion of some of yall that just enjoy twisting every word that comes out of my mouth into the most negative possible interpretations. I never said I played a perfect game. I have a lot individually (and we collectively) to work on bc we aint there yet and it’s not even close. But I am a good player and I make plays and I’m never gonna let anyone make me feel different about that. Thanks my two cents and now im done with it. — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) October 6, 2026

Justin Reid Called Out

One poster specifically noticed that Reid hadn’t exactly made the best tackling effort on a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown run.

So he simply shared this in response to Reid:

elite effort here from a starter 👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/Xwpi2rsiGN — ۟ (@CHRIS0LAVEJR) October 6, 2026

On what was supposed to be an epic night in the Superdome for the Saints, it instead ended with this drama that they certainly didn’t need.