Saints LB Kaden Elliss Calf Injury Robs His Reunion Game Against Falcons

The New Orleans Saints are staring down a historic Domecoming anniversary, but they’ll likely have to protect the home turf with a hollowed-out starting linebacker corps.

Kaden Elliss was officially ruled out with a calf injury on Oct. 3, meaning he’ll most likely be out for their Week 4 showdown vs. the Falcons.

Kaden Elliss Misses the Opportunity to Face Ex-Team Falcons

Worse yet, it deprives Elliss of a prime-time shot to lay out the team that let him walk.

Elliss, who was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round in 2019, played three seasons in Atlanta before re-signing with New Orleans this season. He spent the 2023 through 2025 seasons with the Falcons, logging 380 tackles during his time there.

He led the team in tackles during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, before officially coming back to New Orleans this March on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Elliss is the Saints’ green dot. Without him in the middle, the Saints are completely exposed against Bijan Robinson, arguably the best running back in the league.

And that’s just the defensive hit for Week 4, without even touching the former-player intel he’d have brought into the film room against Atlanta.

Saints Have Plenty of Other Injuries Piling Up

To make matters worse, the Saints’ other starting linebacker, Pete Werner’s lingering shoulder injury also landed him as questionable designation on the injury list.

Werner would be a game-time decision for now, although he has not practiced all week.

“We’ll give it a little bit of time. We obviously still have time ’til Monday night,” Moore said when asked about Werner. “… It’s the physical side of this thing, not the mental side. So we’ll just let it be evaluated for the next 24 or so hours.”

Edge rushers Carl Granderson (ankle) and Anfernee Jennings (knee) are also out. Tight end Noah Fant, who scored two touchdowns last week, is questionable with an abdominal injury.

Saints Get Concerning Jordyn Tyson Injury Updates

All this, and the Saints still await the game Jordyn Tyson gets to make his debut.

He is on injured reserve with a right hamstring injury sustained during an August training camp practice, and is yet to play through four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

The Saints can only hope his NFL debut comes on the Falcons’ night. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s reports pour ice-cold water down those hopes.

“(Tyson) is said to be making progress and feeling good but is still considered to be weeks away from returning to action,” Schefter shared via league sources.

The Saints aren’t trying to rush Tyson, though.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” Schefter writes. “There will be medical checkpoints for Tyson to clear soon, and the Saints are pleased with the progress he has made in his recovery, sources said.”

The earliest they can expect Tyson back is Week 7.

“A Week 7 return for Tyson also could present some logistical complications, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers that week in Paris,” Schefter writes. “New Orleans has a bye in Week 8 before a home game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. With the bye in Week 8, a potential Week 9 return might be the most logical course of action for the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, according to sources. It would provide an additional couple of weeks of rest for Tyson, who has had a history of hamstring injuries.”