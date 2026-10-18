What Happened to Alvin Kamara? Injury to Saints RB Follows Travis Etienne IR Stint

Alvin Kamara’s body appears to be letting him down.

The New Orleans Saints‘ legendary running back left Sunday’s Week 6 clash with the New York Giants with an injury.

Kamara was on the injury report throughout the week and was officially questionable for Sunday, but the Saints had him active and playing.

That might not stay the case for the rest of the game, though, after he got hurt in the second quarter.

What Happened to Alvin Kamara?

Kamara appeared to re-injure his back.

He had been questionable on the injury report with a back injury, just like he was the week before, but in both Week 5 and Week 6, he was active.

On Sunday, though, Kamara went out for a pass along the left sideline. The throw from Tyler Shough was high, and Kamara had to leap to try to catch it.

He couldn’t bring the ball down, but he hit the ground hard, appearing to smash his lower back right into the turf.

Kamara looked to stand up initially, but then he crouched down again quickly, in clear pain.

He may have been hoping that he hadn’t hurt the same thing that had been bothering him, but that could be exactly what happened.

Update: Kamara did return to Sunday’s game.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Kamara no longer was the obvious top running back for the Saints to begin with entering Week 6, even with Travis Etienne on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.

That appeared to be the case on Sunday as Kamara was the third Saints’ RB to get a touch behind Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.

If Kamara is indeed out for a while, Miller becomes the RB1 here while Donaldson will help on passing downs and in short-yardage situations.

It certainly seems like Kamara is building a case that he’s going to be tough for the Saints to rely on going forward.