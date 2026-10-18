Hi, Subscriber

What Happened to Alvin Kamara? Injury to Saints RB Follows Travis Etienne IR Stint

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during a joint practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 13, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara’s body appears to be letting him down.

The New Orleans Saints‘ legendary running back left Sunday’s Week 6 clash with the New York Giants with an injury.

Kamara was on the injury report throughout the week and was officially questionable for Sunday, but the Saints had him active and playing.

That might not stay the case for the rest of the game, though, after he got hurt in the second quarter.

What Happened to Alvin Kamara?

Kamara appeared to re-injure his back.

He had been questionable on the injury report with a back injury, just like he was the week before, but in both Week 5 and Week 6, he was active.

On Sunday, though, Kamara went out for a pass along the left sideline. The throw from Tyler Shough was high, and Kamara had to leap to try to catch it.

He couldn’t bring the ball down, but he hit the ground hard, appearing to smash his lower back right into the turf.

Kamara looked to stand up initially, but then he crouched down again quickly, in clear pain.

He may have been hoping that he hadn’t hurt the same thing that had been bothering him, but that could be exactly what happened.

Update: Kamara did return to Sunday’s game.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Kamara no longer was the obvious top running back for the Saints to begin with entering Week 6, even with Travis Etienne on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.

That appeared to be the case on Sunday as Kamara was the third Saints’ RB to get a touch behind Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.

If Kamara is indeed out for a while, Miller becomes the RB1 here while Donaldson will help on passing downs and in short-yardage situations.

It certainly seems like Kamara is building a case that he’s going to be tough for the Saints to rely on going forward.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

What Happened to Alvin Kamara? Injury to Saints RB Follows Travis Etienne IR Stint

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x