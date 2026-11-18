On Sunday, the 5-3-1 New York Giants will face off against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

Sunday’s game will mark a big challenge for the New York Giants, who are still searching for their first win over a team with a record above .500 this season.

The game will serve as a measuring point for the true talent level of the Giants as they will face a slew of tough opponents down the stretch.

Before the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday, the New York Giants announced they had cut ties with a running back who the team previously drafted in 2023.

New York Giants Cut Ties With Running Back Before Jaguars Game

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina posted on X: “The Giants terminated RB Eric Gray’s contract, per today’s transaction wire.”

Regarding the move, CBS Sports posted: “Gray had signed to New York’s practice squad Nov. 2, but he apparently didn’t impress enough to remain in the organization for long. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick has yet to see regular-season action this year after spending his first four campaigns with the Giants. Gray will likely have to settle for another practice-squad deal in order to get an opportunity with another organization.”

The New York Giants drafted Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he had a strong senior season at Oklahoma, where he ran for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his first three seasons after being drafted, Gray struggled to make much of an impact as he ran for 79 yards on 31 carries. Gray was waived this season during final roster cuts. He then signed to the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, but was released shortly after.

After running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered injuries during New York’s win over the Houston Texans, the Giants signed Gray to their practice squad. Gray did not appear in any game for New York this season.

Giants vs Jaguars

Fortunately for the Giants, running back Cam Skattebo’s absence was not long, as he returned for their most recent game against the Washington Commanders. On that occasion, Skattebo totaled a career-high 122 scrimmage yards and added two touchdowns. New York will hope for similar contributions out of its running back if it hopes to upset the Jaguars.

Regarding their Week 11 matchup, Giants on SI’s Stephen Lebitsch wrote: “This season, Jacksonville has been lighting up opponents, averaging 29.9 points and nearly 360 yards of total offense per game, including six contests in which they’ve scored at least 31 points.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has more than enough weapons at his disposal. The Jaguars also run the football at the 12th-highest rate and rank 12th in red-zone touchdown rate, with 30 total touchdowns.

That alone sets up a huge problem for a Giants defense that ranks dead last in that department.

Defensively, the Jaguars have largely shut down their opponents. They’ve allowed only three teams to score more than 20 points and will look to use their strength in the trenches to derail the Giants’ hopes of controlling the matchup with a steady rushing game.

Meanwhile, head coach John Harbaugh’s Giants have a lot of work to do to restore confidence among the betting community after Thursday’s disappointing loss to Washington.”