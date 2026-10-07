Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With NFC Team

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting another chance in the NFL after his 2nd go-round with the Giants fell flat and ended with his unceremonious release on September 29.

“BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Vikings, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The Vikings reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after the Giants moved on and showed significant interest. Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that. His relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus, as well.”

“The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr to their practice squad, a move that adds veteran depth to the WR room and is a reunion with Kevin O’Connell and others who were with him with the Rams,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Giants Took Chance Signing Beckham

The Giants took a chance signing Beckham to a 1-year, $1.3 million contract this offseason.

OBJ, arguably 1 of the most popular Giants of all time, returned to New York after missing all of the 2025 season, his 2nd yearlong absence in the last 4 seasons, following his missed 2022 season after he tore his ACL in a Super Bowl win for the Rams.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put OBJ on his list of players returning in 2026 after sitting out all of 2025 who seem ready to “reassert” themselves as contributors or stars for their teams.

“The circumstances finally appear to be trending upward for Beckham,” Locker wrote. “After being released by the Dolphins during the 2024 campaign and being suspended for six games due to a performance-enhancing drug violation last year, he’s now back with the Giants on a one-year pact … the two-time All-Pro being back in blue for the first time since 2018 is nostalgic in and of itself, but he should also have a legitimate shot at being a meaningful option in the passing game. With wideout Malik Nabers still recovering from an ACL and meniscus tear, Beckham is now part of a receiving corps that seems to lack every-down difference-makers through the first few weeks. It remains to be seen how effective the 33-year-old can still be in 2026, but targets are there to be seized from Jaxson Dart in New York.”

OBJ’s Legendary First Run With Giants

OBJ was drafted in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) by the Giants in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU and shot to fame as a rookie for a 1-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys — a game the Giants actually lost — that landed his jersey from that day in a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While Beckham signed a 5-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants in August 2018, he was traded away within a year to the Cleveland Browns in April 2019.

Beckham had his last 1,000-yard receiving season with the Browns in 2019, missed 9 games in 2020 and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. He helped lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL midway through the game and sat out all of 2022.

Beckham played in 2023 on a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens — his last big payday and his last even sort-of productive season with 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.