Giants HC John Harbaugh Makes Feelings Clear on Jonathan Taylor

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 5-2-1 with a 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The win marked New York’s first in Philadelphia in 13 years. After nine weeks, the Giants have a firm lead in the NFC East.

However, the Giants still have significant areas where they could improve this season. Among them is the team’s running game, which struggled without running back Cam Skattebo in the starting lineup.

New York’s leading rusher was veteran running back Devin Singletary, who finished with 31 rushing yards on 21 carries. Prior to the game, a report surfaced that the Giants offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but had since withdrawn their offer. After the Giants’ win, head coach John Harbaugh commented on the team’s offer and their stance on trading for Jonathan Taylor.

New York Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Comments on Jonathan Taylor Trade Offer

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “On the Jonathan Taylor talks, Harbaugh said he won’t deny reports that the Giants took their offer off the table. But they’re open for anything.

“Things change day by day.””

On the Jonathan Taylor talks, Harbaugh said he won’t deny reports that the Giants took their offer off the table. But they’re open for anything. “Things change day by day.” https://t.co/N3YeUUy2Hc — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2026

Prior to New York’s game in Philadelphia, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote: “As the trade deadline creeps closer, the Giants continue to be linked to a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Giants previously offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor. The offer, per Glazer, was made a couple of weeks ago and it’s now off the table.

The Colts presumably want a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Taylor. Four years ago, the 49ers sent a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers for McCaffrey.”

New York Giants Running Game

Regarding New York’s running game, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “The hope is that Skattebo will be healthy enough to play against the Commanders, but the turnaround is quick, with that game on Thursday night.

If he can’t go, then barring further injuries, the Giants will likely use the same trio and hope Skattebo’s hamstring is further along after the extra days off. so that he can return by Week 11 when five of the Giants’ next six opponents all bring records of .500 or better to the mix.”

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly named Giants running back Devin Singletary a “dud” from Sunday’s game, as he wrote: “With Cam Skattebo (hamstring) inactive, Singletary served as the Giants’ lead back in this game. He got very little traction, rushing for 31 yards on 21 attempts (1.5 YPC) and added eight yards on two receptions.”