John Harbaugh Reacts After Giants Beat Eagles in Week 9

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his reaction after the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

For the first time since 2013, the Giants won on the road in Philadelphia, doing so with a 19-11 win in Week 9.

With the victory, the Giants improved to 5-2-1 on the season and remained in first place in the NFC East.

John Harbaugh Reacts to Big Win Over Eagles in Week 9

Speaking to reporters after the Giants beat the Eagles in Week 9, Harbaugh shared his reaction to the team’s huge road win.

“This is what the NFL is. It’s tough. It’s crazy town. It’s hard. Every team is really good. These guys were fighting for their lives. You could see it in the way they were playing, but we still overcame what we had to overcome, and we won the football game. It’s a big deal,” Harbaugh said.

Despite starting QB J.J. McCarthy being banged up in the game, backup QB Jameis Winston came in off the bench and threw a clutch touchdown that helped the Giants win.

Giants Battle Washington in Week 10 TNF Game

The Giants now have a short week on deck, as they battle the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at home on Thursday Night Football.

The last time the Giants and Commanders met earlier this season, the game ended in a rare tie, so this will be a key game for both teams as they both try to keep pace in the tight NFC East division race.

But right now, the Giants seem to have the upper hand over the other teams in the division, as the Commanders and Eagles have struggled and the Dallas Cowboys have been very inconsistent.

With Harbaugh as the Giants’ head coach, the team seems to have newfound confidence in themselves as they are trying to win their division for the first time since 2011, when they last won the Super Bowl.

Despite the Giants suffering through many major injuries this season, including to quarterback Jaxson Dart, the team has managed to stay afloat as everyone is pulling their weight in all facets of the game.