Giants’ J.J. McCarthy Praises ‘True Pro’ Jameis Winston

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy praised veteran backup Jameis Winston after relieving him on Sunday, calling him a “true pro.”

With McCarthy banged up during the Giants’ 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, Winston came into the game and played well, completing 6 of 8 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown pass.

It was a strong, gutsy performance by Winston in relief, and it was not lost on McCarthy, who praised his veteran teammate after the game.

J.J. McCarthy Praises Jameis Winston

Speaking to reporters after the Giants beat the Eagles in Week 9, McCarthy shared admiration for his veteran teammate.

“It’s just a testament to Jamo. He’s a true pro. Like, to be able to step in there and be that spark and lead the team down the field, it was absolutely awesome to watch. Just so proud of him and the way he carried himself throughout the entire week and throughout this whole process and I was really happy for him to go and see him do that,” McCarthy said.

Jameis Winston Focused on the Present

While Winston has bounced around the league during his 12 seasons in the NFL, he says that he is just focused on staying in the present, something that is clearly helping him keep his eyes on the prize right now, which is having team success and not caring about his individual stats or playing time.

“I’m so focused on the present, what happened 13 years leading up to this, it’s really none of my business… the most important thing was we did what we wanted to do but we still have room for improvement,” Winston said.

When the Giants lost starting QB Jaxson Dart to injury early in the season, the team was expected to be in trouble. But with Winston and McCarthy both filling in admirably for the team at the quarterback position, the Giants have a surprising 5-2-1 record so far this season, as they are in first place in the NFC East and could very well be in line to win their division for the first time since 2011 and get a home game.