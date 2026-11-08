John Harbaugh Reveals Giants Trade Deadline Strategy

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the team’s trade deadline strategy before the November 10 deadline.

The Giants have a 5-2-1 record this season, which puts them in first place in the NFC East and in a position to be a buyer at the trade deadline.

However, while the Giants are certainly looking for upgrades to make a deep postseason run, Harbaugh cautioned fans that they shouldn’t expect the team to mortgage its future on trade-deadline acquisitions.

John Harbaugh Speaks About NFL Trade Deadline

Speaking to reporters after New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-11 in Week 9 NFL action, Harbaugh shared his thoughts about Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“There’s no one on our team that we think — there’s nobody that we’d want to trade. We like all our guys. Somebody’s got to come out there that you’d really want to trade for that makes sense. It’s got to make sense both short-term and long-term. We’re not just going to go for a short-term fix at an exorbitant cost. We’re not going to do that. It’s not where we’re at. And usually, when you do that sort of thing, it doesn’t work out for you. You end up paying a hefty price, and you don’t get a return on it. So I never think that you’re one step away or one player away. To me, it’s always just a total momentum type of thing, anyways,” Harbaugh said.

“But if the right opportunity comes, and there’s a deal that makes sense for us, we’ll do it. I’ll tell you, Joe (Schoen) does a great job, (the entire front office), these guys do an amazing job. They’re working hard at it. So, we’re making a lot of calls. We’re calling everybody.”

Will the Giants Make a Big Swing?

There have been reports linking the Giants to a trade with Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts‘ star running back, though Harbaugh wouldn’t confirm or deny that report, only that the Giants are not ruling out making any particular move as the team looks to make a potential big swing ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

While the Giants clearly won’t mortgage their future to make a playoff run this season, it does feel like New York is going to make a trade or two ahead of the deadline as the team’s players deserve the chance to upgrade their roster to make a deep playoff run.