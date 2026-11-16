Eagles’ Lack Of Deadline Trades Doesn’t Signal Delusion

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have a major sell-off at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

While the Eagles participated in the most shocking trade of the week, sending Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, not even one year into his new extension, the team kept a bunch of rumored trade candidates. Including players on the final season of their deal.

Weeks ago, the Eagles were rumored to avoid a fire sale because they believed that, with a weak NFC East, they could still make a run. It seemed delusional then.

With a lack of trades going down last week, are the Eagles still, well, delusional? According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, that’s not the case.

“The Eagles didn’t deal any expiring contracts. This was likely more indicative of the market than a sign of a delusional team,” Berman wrote.

Remember, the Eagles are retooling–not rebuilding. Players with more years left are expected to contribute in 2027, a season where the Eagles fully expect to bounce back. As for the expiring deals, financial reasons and a lack of desirable offers contributed to Howie Roseman’s decision to hold.

Dallas Goedert And Riq Woolen Stay In Place

“Goedert’s contract complicated trade talks. Trading him would have triggered a full $18.3 million cap hit in 2027, raising the required compensation. The Eagles can instead split that charge over two years if he leaves via free agency,” Berman explained.

Failing to move Woolen is still a bit of a surprise, especially considering he was widely viewed as a one-year rental out of the gate, but the Eagles aren’t going to be rolling out a new outside corner on the opposite side of Quinyon Mitchell against Pittsburgh.

As for Goedert, there are already hints being tossed out there that he could be back in 2027. The veteran tight end has spent his entire career with the Eagles, and continues to express his desire to stay with the organization.

While Goedert could’ve forced his way out to join a contending situation, similar to Zach Ertz in 2021, Goedert seems more willing to stick it out until the end of the current season and revisit the negotiating table with the Eagles in the spring once again.