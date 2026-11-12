Following the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles made it out with a second first-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft.

If the season ended now, the Eagles would have a top-five selection, along with a pick in the 20s. Since the Eagles are 2-7 at their bye week, it’s clear that the NFL Draft is becoming way more intriguing much earlier than usual for Philly.

CBS Sports’ post-deadline NFL Mock Draft is already projecting one of the biggest names in college football to land on the Eagles: Arch Manning.

Eagles Get Tossed In Arch Manning Mock Draft Territory After Trade Deadline

The current draft order would have the Eagles going on the clock at No. 5.

General Manager Howie Roseman is very much a “best player available” selector, so if Manning is the top guy on the Eagles’ board then it will be a no-brainer for them.

In Mike Renner’s (CBS Sports) mock draft, the wide receiver Jeremiah Smith lands with the Los Angeles Chargers with the top pick. Defensive end Dylan Stewart goes No.2, with two quarterbacks following. Drew Mestmaker from Oklahoma State was projected to land with the Miami Dolphins, while Notre Dame’s CJ Carr goes to the New York Jets.

The Eagles take advantage of landing in Manning territory.

“Oh, this would be fun! It’s games like Saturday against Missouri that make me unable to quit Manning’s sky-high potential. Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback. He’s shown more than enough to be worth taking the chance on, even if Jalen Hurts is back healthy in 2027 for a rebuilding Eagles franchise,” Renner wrote.

Manning is a polarizing name in college football. He’s been at Texas since 2023, and truly stepped into a full-time role in 2025.

During his sophomore season in 2025, Manning completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed 92 times for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, Manning has improved his accuracy by five percent, while totaling 2,024 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through nine games. He has 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Should the Eagles Go QB With Their Top Pick?

Jalen Hurts’ future at this point is uncertain. That seemed to be the case before, considering the way his contract is set up. No guarantees beyond 2026 had many thinking this was a make-or-break year, but now there is another factor in play: Hurts’ health.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP is out for the remainder of the season, and his future is unclear. The Eagles aren’t sure if quarterback is a need for next season, but they proved in the past that they wouldn’t hesitate to take a passer if they feel like a prospect has a real future to be a franchise guy.

Nobody expected the Eagles to take Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, due to Carson Wentz’s presence, yet they did it. Anything can happen in the spring. If Manning is a top-five talent on their board, then don’t be surprised if the Texas product heads to the City of Brotherly Love.