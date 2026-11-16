Aaron Rodgers Airs Frustration on Steelers Offense After Lopsided Loss to Bengals

One big question a lot of pundits still had for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the second half of the season was whether their offense was capable of winning a shootout. After a 38-18 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, that will remain a major concern.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ripped apart the Steelers defense. But the offense also did nothing to support the defense. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company didn’t reach the end zone until the game was very much in hand for Cincinnati.

After the loss, Rodgers sounded off on how the Steelers offense performed with the AFC North division lead on the line Sunday night.

“I’m not happy with the way we performed on offense,” Rodgers told reporters. “Started really slow. Couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter. So that’s disappointing.”

The veteran quarterback stopped short of completely ripping himself and the offense. Rodgers, though, obviously suggested his unit played far from its best.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays. Couldn’t really get going. Didn’t hit any passes,” Rodgers added. “They had a good plan, so got to give them credit. But we just couldn’t get anything going on offense for a long time.”

Aaron Rodgers Critical of Steelers Offense Against Man Coverage

Ben Skowronek was the only Steelers receiver with a catch in the first half. That reception also went for zero yards.

That fact is really all fans need to know about Pittsburgh’s offensive start Sunday night against the Bengals. The team started slowly, as it often has on the road this season. With the defense failing to slow down Burrow and the Bengals offense, the Steelers were in an early 17-0 hole.

Pittsburgh couldn’t run the ball early against Cincinnati either. Jaylen Warren came into the night leading the NFL with 5.9 yards per carry. Warren had seven rushing yards in the first half.

Rodgers again gave some credit to the Bengals defense for their run defense. But the quarterback pretty clearly put himself and the team’s pass-catchers on notice for their slow start in Week 10.

“They had a nice plan for some of the run stuff. But they played press coverage, they played a lot of man coverage, and we didn’t make them pay at all,” said Rodgers.

The Steelers offense has seen more man coverage than any other team this season. Rodgers has previously made clear that that will continue until they can beat man coverage.

But with a struggling D.K. Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as the team’s only legitimate receiving threats, most defenses feel confident about stopping the Steelers with man-to-man coverages.

That’s going to have to change in the second half of the season for the Steelers to make a playoff run.

Rodgers Shares How Steelers Need to Respond to Blowout Defeat

In addition to offer his initial analysis of the team’s offense in Week 10, Rodgers shared the big-picture approach the unit will have to bounce back.

While disappointed, Rodgers also stressed that it was one game where the Steelers “played a division opponent on the road and got beat up pretty good.”

To get better going forward, the quarterback added every player has to be open to criticism and acknowledging their faults.

“I think you’ve got to learn to deal with this properly and be very self critical. And critical of our side of the ball. Watch the film tomorrow and then move on to the next opponent.”