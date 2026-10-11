Seahawks vs. 49ers Today: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks get an early chance to direct the NFC West race Sunday when the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers come to Lumen Field.

San Francisco is 4-0, Seattle is 3-1 and the matchup has a great deal of recent history. The Seahawks beat the 49ers twice in January, including a 41-6 divisional-round rout on their way to the Super Bowl. Seattle’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown in either meeting.

This version of San Francisco has been far sharper. Brock Purdy has thrown an NFL-high 11 touchdown passes with one interception, owns a 126.2 passer rating and has yet to be sacked through four games.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers, Latest Odds

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. FOX will carry the game, with Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play, Tom Brady providing analysis and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working the sidelines.

NFL+ will have the game on eligible mobile devices, while Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM have the local radio call, per the Seahawks’ official viewing information.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Seattle as a 3-point favorite at -118. San Francisco is +3 at -104. The Seahawks are -174 on the moneyline, the 49ers are +146 and the total is 46.5 points.

Prediction markets are more confident in Seattle.

Kalshi’s NFL market gives the Seahawks about a 61% chance to win, compared with 39% for the undefeated 49ers, as of 12:37 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11. The margin is less convincing against the spread, however, with Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trading around the 46% range. Kalshi’s Over 46.5 market is also close to a coin flip at48%.

Polymarket is almost identical on the winner. Seattle is priced at 62%, while San Francisco sits at 39%. The 49ers +3.5 contract is 54 cents, compared with 47 cents for Seattle -3.5, and Over 46.5 is at 51 cents.

Seattle’s defense is the driving force behind the odds. The Seahawks have allowed 18.3 points and 4.0 yards per play, with opposing passing attacks averaging only 4.3 net yards per attempt.

Seahawks Prediction: Pass Rush Finally Gets to Brock Purdy

The best news for Seattle came Friday, when Leonard Williams returned to practice and was cleared to play after dealing with an ankle injury. His availability is almost indispensable against an offensive line that has kept Purdy barely touched.

Seattle also catches San Francisco without Nick Bosa, who has been ruled out with knee and calf injuries. Bosa’s absence doesn’t kill the 49ers’ defensive efficiency, but it removes an elite edge threat in a matchup where one stalled drive could decide the afternoon.

Purdy has operated cleanly all season, getting the ball out quickly and avoiding negative plays. Seattle doesn’t need a six-sack afternoon to disrupt him. A few early pressures, one tipped pass or a forced third-and-long could alter a possession.

A San Francisco victory would afford the 49ers a two-game advantage over Seattle in the loss column. A Seahawks win would leave both clubs at 4-1 and hand San Francisco its first defeat.

The 49ers have every reason to believe January belongs in the past, but Seattle has home field, Williams back inside and a defense forcing quarterbacks to work through muddy action after the snap.

Based on how this season has gone, this contest may look much different from Seattle’s 41-6 playoff win.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 20.

Pick: Seahawks -3; Under 46.5.