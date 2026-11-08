Seahawks Star Leonard Williams Makes Football Admission Before Cardinals Game

Leonard Williams had a fishing rod in his hands in the video he shared Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks will have to get by without him on the field Sunday.

Williams is out for the Nov. 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a stinger he suffered Monday night against the Chicago Bears. His Saturday post gave fans a look at his life away from football, with on-screen text describing him as a husband, dad, fisherman and collector, among other things. The clip gives no timetable for his return.

The timing puts the focus back on a Seahawks defensive front missing three players against an Arizona team making a quarterback change of its own. Seattle and Arizona kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field on FOX.

Leonard Williams Ruled Out After Missing Practice All Week

Williams left Seattle’s 34-17 loss to Chicago late in the third quarter. He stayed on the sideline without his helmet for the rest of the game, according to the team’s postgame injury update.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Williams still had a chance to play against Arizona. Williams was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s estimated practice report following a walkthrough, then missed Thursday and Friday before Seattle ruled him out.

Seattle visits the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 15 and has its bye the following week. The first practice report ahead of the Raiders game is the next scheduled checkpoint for Williams’ participation.

Seahawks’ Thinned Defensive Front Faces Gardner Minshew

Seattle is missing nose tackle Brandon Pili (back) and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) as well. The Seahawks signed seventh-round pick Deven Eastern off the practice squad Saturday, giving them another defensive tackle for the rotation. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde pointed to Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II and Rylie Mills when discussing how Seattle covered the snaps after Williams exited against Chicago.

Arizona named Gardner Minshew II its starter after he came off the bench against Dallas last week. The Cardinals’ quarterback switch comes as Seattle turns to Drew Lock in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

The opportunity for Seattle’s defensive line is inside. Arizona ruled out right guard Jon Gaines II and tackle Jayden Williams on Friday, putting its own line depth under pressure. Reed and Murphy can give Seattle an advantage by winning inside and forcing Minshew off his spot. With Nwosu also out, the Seahawks have fewer ways to generate that pressure if Arizona keeps the middle of the pocket clean.