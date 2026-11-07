Seahawks Get NFL Fine Verdict on 2 Controversial Hits to Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks have seen a lack of NFL action on two controversial hits involving quarterback Sam Darnold during Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

The league released its Week 8 fines Saturday, Nov. 7, with neither team appearing on the list.

That means Bears linebacker Devin Bush escaped punishment for his unflagged hit on Darnold as the quarterback attempted to slide.

Chicago cornerback Kyler Gordon also avoided a fine for a hit that left Darnold with a cracked rib.

The decisions come five days after Seattle’s 34-17 defeat, which featured several disputed officiating calls.

NFL Declines to Fine Devin Bush, Kyler Gordon for Hits on Sam Darnold

The NFL’s official accountability report listed 31 fines from Week 8. None involved Seattle or Chicago.

Bush’s hit drew particular attention during the first quarter of Monday’s game.

Darnold scrambled on third-and-8 before beginning his slide. Bush made contact as the quarterback went to the ground, but officials kept their flags down.

Referee Shawn Smith subsequently defended the decision in a pool report shared by ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“We didn’t see any contact to his head and neck area when he hit the ground,” Smith explained.

He also clarified that a runner becomes defenseless upon beginning a slide.

The lack of a fine closes another chapter in the dispute, although the league has not publicly explained its review of Bush’s tackle.

Gordon’s hit carried more serious consequences for Darnold.

The cornerback blitzed on Seattle’s second offensive play and struck the quarterback as he attempted a pass.

Head coach Mike Macdonald later confirmed that Darnold suffered a cracked rib on the play.

Neither defender faces financial punishment for the incidents.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Hampered by Multiple Injuries

The NFL’s conclusion lands as Seattle will clash vs. the Arizona Cardinals without its starting quarterback.

Macdonald announced Wednesday that Darnold would miss Sunday’s contest because of a quadriceps injury that occurred late against Chicago.

The coach also revealed that Darnold played nearly the entire game with the rib injury.

“This guy he’s tough as nails,” Macdonald said. “He cracked his rib on the second play of the game. So he was playing the whole game without making a name of it and playing his tail off and competing.”

Darnold finished with 188 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

His status is week-to-week, with Drew Lock expected to start against Arizona.

The NFL’s fine report provides an interesting contrast. Washington Commanders linebacker Odafe Oweh received a $17,911 fine for a separate body-weight hit on a quarterback.

That penalty involved a different play, and the league has brought forth no public explanation for the distinction.

The first thought for the Seahawks remains Darnold’s health and how quickly he can return.