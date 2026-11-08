Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Gets Career Update After Philip Rivers News

Russell Wilson spent a decade as the face of the Seattle Seahawks. In his first season on the other side of the camera, his old college program gave him a reason to consider the sideline. Now NC State is closing in on another former Wolfpack quarterback.

NC State is working to finalize a deal with Philip Rivers to become its next head coach, On3’s Chris Low and Pete Nakos and The Wolfpacker’s Noah Fleischman reported Sunday, Nov. 8. The development comes five days after Wilson interviewed for the opening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson already has a job he says he loves at CBS. The interview put a second career path in play, even if the search ends with Rivers taking the job.

Russell Wilson played college football at North Carolina State from 2008 through 2010. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin for the 2011 season. https://t.co/PbZl6EZ0u6 pic.twitter.com/ApvTpMctA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Russell Wilson Addressed NC State Interest Before Philip Rivers Report

Wilson was asked about the interview Friday on NBC’s Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. He spoke about his ties to NC State and used the same answer to talk up his new job.

“Well, listen, when your alma mater calls, you always answer,” Wilson said, via Us Weekly’s Miranda Siwak. “Listen, I love doing what I’m doing.”

Wilson started his college career in Raleigh, where he threw for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns in three seasons before transferring to Wisconsin. He went on to win Seattle’s first Super Bowl and earn nine of his 10 Pro Bowl selections with the Seahawks. NC State had an opening after firing Dave Doeren on Oct. 24.

Rivers also played at NC State, and he brought six seasons of head-coaching experience at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama to the search. His teams reached the state semifinals in consecutive seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Wolfpack job would be his first at the college level, but he’s already spent years running a program. Wilson would be starting his coaching career from scratch.

What’s Next for Russell Wilson After the NC State Interview?

Wilson’s immediate role is on The NFL Today. CBS hired him in June to fill the spot vacated by Matt Ryan, who returned to the Atlanta Falcons as president of football. Wilson joined a desk that already included Bill Cowher and former Seahawks receiver Nate Burleson.

That move came after 14 NFL seasons. Wilson thanked football in a June farewell video as he moved to television. The NC State interview is the clearest public sign since that move that he’s willing to explore work on a sideline, too.

There’s a meaningful difference between hearing out the school where you played and pursuing coaching as a career. If Wilson wants to build a résumé for another head-coaching search, a quarterbacks job would give him a chance to turn what he knows from playing into a record of developing players. Rivers had six seasons to show what he could do with a team of his own. Wilson’s next signal will be whether he’s willing to start with a smaller job than the one NC State called about.