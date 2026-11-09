Seahawks’ Drew Lock Issues True Feelings on Beating Cardinals

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive performance, but the Seattle Seahawks got back into the win column with a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 on Nov. 8 at Lumen Field.

Backup QB Drew Lock, who was dealing with severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow, was in as the starter for Sam Darnold against Arizona. Lock went 19-for-28 on his pass attempts for 175 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 96.6.

After the game, Lock spoke to FOX Sports’ Megan Olivi to share his thoughts on the win over the Cardinals.

“The thing about this team is we’re so good at going week to week, learning, moving on, and coming out here expecting to be the best offense on the field,” Lock told Olivi. “I’m so proud of those guys. We’re leaning on the O-line again.

“Our defense gave up just three points. It’s hard to lose a game when your defense gives up three points. I’m so proud of those guys as well. Just an overall team effort that I’m proud to be a part of.”

The Seahawks’ run game got going against the Cardinals as they recorded 120 rushing yards. Zach Charbonnet led the way with 77 rushing yards on 16 carries as he started to find his groove after returning from injury.

Drew Lock Credits Seahawks Team for Victory Over Cardinals

Moreover, Lock credited everyone on the Seahawks team for helping to secure the win as the QB dealt with his injury leading up to the game against the Cardinals.

“I think the building did a phenomenal job of handling me,” Lock noted. “I was pressing to do everything I possibly could all the time, and they were able to pull me back a little bit.

“Jalen [Milroe] did a fantastic job throughout the week in practice filling in for me. It was an effort from everybody to get to Sunday, and here we are, 17-3. Go Hawks!”

Zach Charbonnet Gets Strong Message After Seattle Win

Speaking of Charbonnet, Seattle Sports’ Dave Wyman put the spotlight on the Seahawks running back who had a 17-yard run for his longest and averaged 4.8 yards per carry against the Arizona defense. It will be interesting to see if this game is a momentum builder for Charbonnet.

“Zach Charbonnet is a better running back than he was before he got hurt,” Wyman said after the Seahawks’ win over Arizona. “That was incredible. The 17-yard run to kind of ice the deal and get them out of their own territory was the closest thing I’ve ever seen here in Seattle since Marshawn Lynch.

“I don’t want to set too high of a standard for him because Marshawn was pretty special. But Zach Charbonnet looks as good as he’s ever been, if not better.”

With the Seahawks’ passing game being up and down in this game and potentially heading into Week 10, Seattle might need to give Charbonnet a heavier workload to see if he’s more than ready for it. If he is, then it will give the team a much-needed run game to lean on and take pressure off the QB, whether it’s Lock or Darnold.