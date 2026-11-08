Seahawks Dealt More Unfortunate News Hours Before Cardinals Game

The injuries keep coming for the Seattle Seahawks, and the latest NFL news is concerning regarding Sam Darnold’s health. It appears Darnold is not only dealing with a hamstring injury but also has cracked ribs.

Darnold is now in danger of missing multiple games for the Seahawks.

Both injuries were a factor in the Seahawks’ decision to sit Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Seattle is also considering Darnold being sidelined for the team’s Week 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

“Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who already has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a quad injury and a cracked rib, also is in danger of missing Seattle’s Week 10 game against the Raiders, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter detailed in a November 8, story titled, “Sources: Seahawks’ Sam Darnold in jeopardy of missing Week 10 game vs. Raiders.”

“Darnold could attempt to try to return for next Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, but the Seahawks also know that they have their bye the following week. By missing the next two games, Darnold could get the chance to rest the next three weeks before the Seahawks play a big divisional Week 12 game in San Francisco against the 49ers,” Schefter added.

“Darnold cracked a rib on the second play of Monday night’s loss to the Bears, and played through a painful injury, before hurting his quad later in the game.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks News: QB Drew Lock Is Dealing With ‘Severe Tendinitis’ in His Elbow

It will be interesting to see how Drew Lock performs in Darnold’s absence. Lock has been dealing with an elbow injury that prompted the Seahawks to promote Jalen Milroe to be the team’s backup quarterback for the past two games.

“Lock has been battling severe tendinitis in the elbow, and first appeared on the injury report October 12,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote in a November 7, article titled, “The Six Biggest Questions Before the NFL Trade Deadline.” “He has been listed as limited in every practice since.

“But he told reporters this week that he’s feeling better and said it “felt great to get under center and rip some balls” in practice. He looked good throwing in reduced reps throughout the week and has no game status designation on Friday’s injury report.”

New Seahawks Guard Quenton Nelson Had a ‘Minor Procedure’ & Is Sidelined With a Knee Injury

It has been a challenging week of injury news for the Seahawks. Newly acquired Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson had a “minor procedure” on his injured knee and will not play against the Cardinals.

“Quenton is going to be out,” Macdonald said of Nelson, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “We’re going to do a minor procedure.

“He’s week-to-week at this point, we’re not going to put him on IR, so we’ll go from there. But there’s a timeline right now that warrants not IR, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

It sounds like Nelson is also in danger of missing multiple games.