Two Former Seahawks Linebackers Draw Interest From AFC Team

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo last week, but the former Army standout has already drawn interest from another NFL team.

The Tennessee Titans worked out Ciarlo on Monday, November 9, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Wilson reported that Tennessee also brought in linebacker Josh Ross, a former Seahawks player. Both defenders spent time on Seattle’s practice squad this season.

The workouts came just five days after Seattle released Ciarlo to make room for another linebacker.

Neither player has signed with Tennessee, but the workouts give both a chance to return to the league.

Seahawks Released Jimmy Ciarlo After Brief Stint

Ciarlo joined Seattle’s practice squad on September 30 after a short stay with Tennessee earlier in the season.

The 25-year-old linebacker earned an opportunity to play when the Seahawks elevated him for their October 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Seattle needed depth after injuries sidelined linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt.

Ciarlo recorded one assisted tackle in the 17-14 loss. The Seahawks elevated him again ahead of their October 24 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, his time in Seattle ended shortly afterward.

On November 4, the Seahawks announced Ciarlo’s release, along with receiver Malick Meiga.

The team signed quarterback Adrian Martinez and linebacker Jamie Sheriff to fill the two practice squad openings.

Ciarlo’s release came as Seattle sought quarterback insurance following Sam Darnold’s quad injury.

Now, the former Seahawks defender has another opportunity with a familiar organization.

Titans Also Evaluate Former Seahawks LB Josh Ross

Ciarlo isn’t the only former Seattle linebacker Tennessee evaluated Monday.

Ross joined the Seahawks’ practice squad on October 21 after previously playing 10 games for Seattle during the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old linebacker also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played under current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seattle released Ross on October 27 to create room for receivers Montorie Foster Jr. and Meiga.

Ross has appeared in 22 NFL games over three seasons, primarily contributing on special teams.

Ciarlo, meanwhile, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2024.

He was on injured reserve during his rookie season with the New York Jets before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

The linebacker played one game for Buffalo last season and later spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

Ciarlo previously joined Tennessee’s practice squad on September 16 before his release six days later.

Monday’s workout affords an occasion to return to the Titans less than two months after his first stint ended.