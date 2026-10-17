Commanders Get Bad Injury News on RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The Washington Commanders have been missing one offensive weapon or another since the season kicked off—5 miserable weeks later and off to a 1-3-1 start, their Week 6 Monday Night Football showdown against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers doesn’t look any different.

“Sources: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt expected out for Week 6,” Commanders reporter tandig wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning.

“Commanders plan to rule Croskey-Merritt out for the 49ers game, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account.

“Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) isn’t at practice today,” The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed wrote on his official X account. “He hasn’t practiced all week. That’ll likely rule him out to play against the 49ers on Monday.”

Commanders RB Issues Seem Partly Self-Inflicted

While the Commanders’ running back injuries are no one’s fault, their lack of depth is certainly the team’s fault.

It seems everyone is hurt, and the running back who could have stepped in and made an impact — 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen — was released by the Commanders on October 8 in a surprise move and immediately claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

So, for the second season in a row, the Commanders seem to have bumbled away their running back depth. In 2025, they traded talented running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers during training camp, then watched injuries decimate their ranks.

“Jacory Croskey-Merritt hasn’t practiced in back-to-back days,” Football Guys’ Dave Kluge wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White are both in non-contact jerseys. Good thing the Commanders drafted a rookie running back this year. Can’t wait to see what he can do on Monday night!”

Commanders Essentially Gave Away Draft Pick

Allen’s release, like a lot of things with the Commanders these days, doesn’t really make sense and won’t make sense no matter how many times you turn it over in your head.

The Commanders raised eyebrows when they released Allen on October 9 — he had a new job by October 10.

“Source: Former Commanders RB Kaytron Allen was claimed today on waivers by the Miami Dolphins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

By signing Allen so quickly — and given the short time he was with the Commanders — it’s hard not to see this move as Washington basically giving the Dolphins a free draft pick.

“New Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen ran for 4180 yards, on 5.4 per carry, and 39 TDs in 4 years at Penn State,” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on his official X account. “Dolphins continue collecting rookie draft picks cut by other teams. They essentially added a 5th rounder (Justin Joly) and 6th rounder (Allen) when other teams quickly moved on.”