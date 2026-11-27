The Washington Commanders officially signed free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad on Thursday.

And things are moving quickly already, as Aiyuk will take the practice field with the team Friday before the Commanders head to Arizona for Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Will he be active for that game? Almost certainly not. Aiyuk still needs time to get back into football shape and learn Washington’s offense. One practice won’t give him enough time to accomplish either.

That said, Aiyuk already signed after early reports suggested the deal wouldn’t happen until next week, and the Commanders will get him on the practice field Friday.

Both developments show that the team and Aiyuk want to get the process started as quickly as possible. If he gets back into football shape and picks up the offense, he could become a factor for Washington down the stretch.

Aiyuk’s Jersey Number Revealed

With Aiyuk set to hit the practice field, he needs a jersey number. According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, he’s got one, pending league review.

Aiyuk reportedly made a deal with his new teammate, Luke McCaffrey, to get his longtime No. 11 jersey number, while McCaffrey will now switch to No. 15.

Brandon Aiyuk worked out a deal with Luke McCaffrey to get No. 11. McCaffrey will wear No. 15. (Pending league approval.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2026

The team hasn’t revealed the details of the deal, but new players often find that another teammate already wears their preferred jersey number. In those situations, teams or players usually offer money to convince the current owner to give it up.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington sits at 4-5-1 entering Week 12 of the NFL season, but the energy seems to be extremely high right now as the team comes off a massive Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not to mention, the NFC East is wide open right now, especially after the Dallas Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving.

The New York Giants hold first place with a two-game lead over the Commanders, while the Cowboys sit at 5-7 and the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-7.