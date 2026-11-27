The Washington Commanders are looking to keep stacking wins after picking up a massive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Now, their focus shifts to Sunday, when they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (3-8).

There’s also plenty of hype surrounding Washington after the team officially signed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to its practice squad following his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Commanders Reveal News on Aiyuk

The Commanders signed Aiyuk on Thursday, leaving questions about when everything would start falling into place as the team prepared for its final practice Friday before heading to Arizona.

However, according to Scott Abraham of 7 News DC, Washington revealed that Aiyuk has already joined the team and will take the practice field Friday to begin ramping up and getting back into football shape after nearly two years away.

Quick practice today for the Commanders before flying out for Arizona. We’ve been told that Brandon Aiyuk will be on the field for today’s practice. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 27, 2026

That doesn’t mean the Commanders will activate him to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game. That would be quite shocking. But it does show that Aiyuk is eager to get back on the field. The faster he gets into football shape and learns Washington’s offense, the sooner he can put himself in position to earn a spot on the active roster.

Adam Peters Speaks on Aiyuk Signing

The man behind the signing has been Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

Peters recently spoke about bringing Aiyuk to Washington and praised his work ethic and dedication.

“One of the things that I don’t think anybody can dispute is his work ethic,” Peters said this week on Junk Radio. “He was one of the hardest workers on the team. And that’s how he became an All-Pro type player for us in San Francisco. The last season I was there he had a fantastic season. He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time. He’s a guy who’s a tough cover, he’s great after the catch. He’s got great hands, he’s a smart player. There’s a lot of great things about him on the field and he worked really hard to get there. It wasn’t just that he was the most gifted guy that came out. He’s self made too. There’s a lot of positives. One thing that stands out to me is his work ethic.”