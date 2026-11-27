The Washington Commanders are riding high after an impressive victory Monday night over the Cincinnati Bengals.

They’ve now picked up back-to-back wins against teams firmly above .500 and enter Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a 4-5-1 record, sitting in second place in the NFC East.

However, as the Commanders took the practice field for the final time Friday before heading to Arizona, they seemingly received some unfortunate injury news.

Commanders Likely to Be Without Amik Robertson

Standout cornerback Amik Robertson has served as an anchor in Washington’s secondary this season.

He tried to give it a go during pregame warmups Monday night to see if he could play through the ankle injury he’s been dealing with.

Unfortunately, Robertson couldn’t do it and missed the game. Fortunately for Washington, the rest of the secondary stepped up in a big way to help fill his void.

The Commanders will need to fill Robertson’s void again this week, as he missed Friday’s practice. That likely means he won’t play Sunday afternoon.

Via Tashan Reed of The Washington Post: “Didn’t see #Commanders CB Amik Robertson (ankle) in the two practices open to media this week. That likely means he’s out for the second game in a row.”

Didn’t see #Commanders CB Amik Robertson (ankle) in the two practices open to media this week. That likely means he’s out for the second game in a row. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 27, 2026

Robertson’s 2026 Season With Commanders

The Commanders signed Robertson this offseason after he spent the previous two seasons with the Detroit Lions and the four years before that with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robertson has been everything Washington could have hoped for and more.

He’s recorded 53 tackles and 10 pass deflections across nine starts. He’s also been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL against the run.

Robertson owns a 75.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade. His 90.1 run-defense grade ranks third among players at his position, while his 72.9 coverage grade ranks 18th among 108 qualified cornerbacks.