Brandon Aiyuk faces an uphill battle proving to his critics he won’t be a problem for the Washington Commanders, so the All-Pro wide receiver should take on board a stern message from his college head coach.

Herm Edwards coached Aiyuk for two years at Arizona State, and the 72-year-old has a clear piece of advice for the former San Francisco 49ers wideout. Edwards told Locked On Commanders host David Harrison he’d tell Aiyuk only two things, “Don’t talk. Just go to work.”

That’s valuable, to-the-point advice for a player emerging from two troubled years filled with controversy and injury hell. Edwards urged Aiyuk to remember, “You don’t have to explain your past. It’s all about your future right now Don’t get involved in that. Just leave that alone, it’s done. You’re not in San Francisco anymore, you’re with the Washington Commanders.”

Edwards wants Aiyuk to be grateful for the second chance he’s been given. A chance the Commanders have taken heat for handing out.

Some might want to hear an explanation from Aiyuk about his messy and protracted exit from the 49ers. Yet, letting his play do the talking is the right idea for the 27-year-old who has two 1,000-yard seasons on his CV.

Aiyuk’s pedigree means he can be a legitimate playmaker for the Commanders. One who some already believe is superior to another big-name receiver on the roster.

Justifying that status will demand Aiyuk remains healthy, keeps quiet and works his way off the practice squad. Fortunately, Edwards knows what role Commanders’ franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels can play in helping Aiyuk salvage his once-promising career.

Brandon Aiyuk Should Listen to Voice of Experience

Edwards knows what Aiyuk is about because he coached the player, along with Daniels, for the Sun Devils. Commanders’ running back Rachaad White also suited up for the team, so there’s plenty of familiarity around Aiyuk.

His relationship with Daniels will be key. It’s been fractious at times, like when the two engaged in a spat on social media this offseason.

Daniels addressed the previous problems, but made it clear how much he values Aiyuk. He told reporters, including Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, “I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man. Things happen. You don’t know what he was going through; he didn’t know what I was going through at that time. That’s somebody that looked out for me when I was 18 years old. He helped me out when I first got to ASU. I know the character and the person he is. He was man enough to settle our differences. We moved forward from there.”

Aiyuk should listen to those encouraging him to get back on track. He’s talented enough to be an asset for any team, but the Commanders are still being warned about locker room disruption.

It’s a valid concern when Aiyuk won’t be the only outspoken veteran in the wide receiver room.

Commanders Already Have Vocal Receiver

Seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs is never shy about sharing his opinion. Even if it means venting in the direction of his star quarterback during a big game.

Diggs’ fiery brand of leadership has been endorsed by one franchise great, but there’s a fine line between trying to motivate and becoming a noise no teammate wants to hear.

It’s not difficult to envisage a clash of personalities between Diggs and Aiyuk. Particularly if the latter eats into the four-time Pro Bowler’s already diminishing target share.

Both Diggs and Aiyuk will need to play their way in front of dynamic rookie catch machine Antonio Williams. He broke out with a clutch performance during the 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

Williams has quickly earned Daniels’ trust in pressure situations. Aiyuk used to have that trust, but he won’t win it back if he doesn’t take Edwards’ advice.