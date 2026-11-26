The Washington Commanders have added wide receiver help with the signing of Brandon Aiyuk to the practice squad on Nov. 25. After a toxic ending to his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, Aiyuk will be looking for a fresh start in Washington, with familiar faces such as Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk will reunite with his former college teammate as he looks to get his career back on track after not playing since 2024 due to a severe knee injury. Moreover, the wideout joins a talented group that features Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams.

Nonetheless, former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes that Aiyuk, once he steps into the locker room and on the field, automatically becomes the Commanders’ best weapon despite having Diggs and Williams.

“If he’s healthy, which I believe he is, if he can get up into some type of physical shape, he’s gonna help him because he can run routes, he can get down the field,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Nov. 25 edition of “Pregame.”

“He can beat you in press. There ain’t nothing he can’t do at the receiver position, and so immediately, when he steps into that locker room, into that huddle, he’s the best receiver on the team from a physical perspective.”

Williams leads the Commanders wideout group in receiving yards with 448. Meanwhile, Diggs leads the team in receptions with 40 and receiving touchdowns with six.

Washington Is Make-or-Break Chance for Brandon Aiyuk

Moreover, Houshmandzadeh believes this situation with the Commanders is a make-or-break one for Aiyuk, given how the situation ended with the 49ers as he pushed for a move to Washington.

“This is the opportunity he wanted, and now you got to make the most of it,” Houshmandzadeh noted. “‘Cause when you forego, I believe it’s $52 million in guaranteed money that the Niners still owed you, to getting put on a practice squad—a hell of a pay cut. [Aiyuk] just wanted to be happy. He wanted to be where he wanted to be. He’s always wanted to play with Jayden Daniels in the league, and so he’s received your opportunity.

“I would say he acted a fool because this is what he wanted. He went a bit overboard. People will say not a bit, but he completely went overboard. But this is what he wanted. Yeah. And so now he’s gonna have to prove himself right.”

Commanders Get Brandon Aiyuk Outlook for This Season

Meanwhile, CBS Sports NFL analyst Ben DiNucci shared his outlook on how this Aiyuk signing can play out.

“He hasn’t played since 2024,” DiNucci said in a Nov. 25 video from CBS Sports. “I think it’s a pretty tough ask to just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to sign him off the streets, activate him to our practice squad, bring him up to the active roster, and ask him to be a part of our game plan.’

“To me, this almost feels like a trial run, right? It doesn’t really cost you anything to put him on the practice squad and see if he can move around, see if he’s still in football shape, see how fast he can move, and see how quickly he can pick up a playbook.”