The Washington Commanders are coming off a massive win last Thursday night against the New York Giants to improve to 3-5-1 on the season and keep their hopes of competing in the NFC East alive.

However, they’re now preparing for another primetime game in Week 10 when they host the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a huge matchup for both teams.

The Commanders are looking to keep their playoff hopes firmly alive, while the Bengals are riding a five-game winning streak and hoping to maintain first place in the AFC North.

Jayden Daniels Sends 3-Word Message

On Wednesday, Daniels took to social media to send a three-word message to Commanders fans who plan to attend Monday night’s game as Washington prepares to wear its all-black alternate uniforms.

Daniels reposted the Commanders’ hype video, which was captioned, “BE LOUD. WEAR BLACK.” He then added to that message by posting, “Black it out.”

Black it out — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) November 18, 2026

Commanders Fans React to Daniels’ Post

When QB1 says something, fans are going to listen, and Monday night is expected to feature a raucous atmosphere at Northwest Stadium.

“Yup, I’ve got my black Terry jersey on deck,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “ride behind 5, black out activated.”

Another person wrote, “Bring that energy on Monday night, when you wear black it’s the “death squad” look. Better live up to that expectation, God Bless!”

“Anything for you goat,” a fan commented.

One more person posted, “You know it’s serious when they have 5 tweeting it out.”

Daniels’ 2026 Season With Commanders

It’s been a rocky year at times for Daniels in his third NFL season, largely because an elbow injury kept him out for multiple weeks earlier in the year.

However, Daniels has looked like himself whenever he’s taken the field.

Through seven starts, he has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,499 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He has also made an impact with his legs, rushing 42 times for 280 yards and two scores. Daniels may need to use that mobility against the Bengals and their pair of young linebackers.