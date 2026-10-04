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Commanders WR Suddenly Exits London Game Against Colts With Injury

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Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Stefon Diggs #3 and Jaylin Lane #83 of the Washington Commanders celebrate after Diggs' receiving touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are in London on Sunday for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington is already dealing with a string of injuries, and in the first quarter of action, they’re already dealing with another one.

Commanders WR Exits Game With Injury

Washington wide receiver and special teams specialist Jaylin Lane exited the game after taking a hard hit on a punt return, and the team is evaluating him for a concussion.

The Commanders announced shortly after he left the game that he’s questionable to return to action.

“WR Jaylin Lane is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return,” the Commanders posted on X.

Marcus Mariota Leaves Game With Knee Injury

Also in the first quarter, Commanders starting quarterback Marcus Mariota exited the game with an injury.

Mariota suffered the injury when a defender rolled up on him following a sack, and he then walked to the locker room under his own power with what the Commanders are calling a knee injury.

However, he still carries a “questionable to return” tag, while rookie seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis is in at quarterback as usual starter Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with an elbow injury.

UPDATE: Lane Has Returned

After the concussion evaluation, Lane has returned to action in London, taking snaps at wide receiver and returning punts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders WR Suddenly Exits London Game Against Colts With Injury

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