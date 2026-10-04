Commanders WR Suddenly Exits London Game Against Colts With Injury

The Washington Commanders are in London on Sunday for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington is already dealing with a string of injuries, and in the first quarter of action, they’re already dealing with another one.

Commanders WR Exits Game With Injury

Washington wide receiver and special teams specialist Jaylin Lane exited the game after taking a hard hit on a punt return, and the team is evaluating him for a concussion.

The Commanders announced shortly after he left the game that he’s questionable to return to action.

“WR Jaylin Lane is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return,” the Commanders posted on X.

WR Jaylin Lane is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return https://t.co/P7UOap2gYi — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2026

Marcus Mariota Leaves Game With Knee Injury

Also in the first quarter, Commanders starting quarterback Marcus Mariota exited the game with an injury.

Mariota suffered the injury when a defender rolled up on him following a sack, and he then walked to the locker room under his own power with what the Commanders are calling a knee injury.

However, he still carries a “questionable to return” tag, while rookie seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis is in at quarterback as usual starter Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with an elbow injury.

UPDATE: Lane Has Returned

After the concussion evaluation, Lane has returned to action in London, taking snaps at wide receiver and returning punts.