The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a massive Week 11 matchup when they host the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Washington sits at 3-5-1 and is coming off a big road win over the New York Giants last Thursday night.

The Commanders have little margin for error. But there’s no question they’re a much more dynamic team with quarterback Jayden Daniels healthy and on the field. Their record doesn’t tell the whole story.

Cris Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement on Daniels

NBC Sports announcer and former NFL wide receiver Cris Collinsworth spoke highly of Daniels this week on his weekly Pro Football Focus show.

“If there is another Lamar Jackson out there, this is the guy,” Collinsworth said. “You think back to what he did his rookie year. Jayden Daniels took his team straight to the championship game. And I honestly believe in a couple years we’re going to be going you know those two years where he kept getting injured over and over and over, we should’ve known the real Jayden Daniels is what we saw his rookie year.

“The multitude of skills that this guy brings to the football field is just going to keep getting better and better and better.”

“The multitude of skills that [Jayden Daniels] brings to the football field is just going to keep getting better and better AND BETTER” – @CollinsworthPFF | @JacCollinsworth https://t.co/g70Hz3uUu7 — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2026

Daniels’ 2026 Season With Commanders

In his third season in Washington, Daniels has missed time with a dislocated elbow, the same injury he suffered last year.

Despite the injury, Daniels has started seven of Washington’s nine games, although he exited one of those starts in the first half.

Daniels has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,499 yards, 12 total touchdowns and just two interceptions heading into Week 11.