The Washington Commanders are 3-5-1 entering their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) on Monday Night Football.

Their margin for error is slim. Washington sits two games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East and remains outside the NFC playoff picture. That leaves winning the division as potentially their only path to the postseason.

Commanders Work Out 4 Wide Receivers

Washington has dealt with a string of injuries at wide receiver this season, most notably Terry McLaurin, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6.

The Commanders have managed to navigate those absences by leaning on veterans Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks, along with rookie Antonio Williams. However, the team could look to add another receiver to the room this week.

On Wednesday, the Commanders reportedly worked out four WRs and one quarterback, according to Ben Standig.

The receivers included Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner, Malik Heath and Ainias Smith. Washington also brought in QB Mark Gronowski to throw to the receivers during the workout.

The Commanders worked out the following players today: Elijah Cooks, WR, San Jose State

Cameron Dorner, WR, North Texas

Mark Gronowski, QB, Iowa

Malik Heath, WR, Mississippi

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2026

Looking at the WRs Who Worked Out

None of the four wide receivers who worked out for Washington have extensive NFL experience.

Heath has the most experience of the group. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Across his career, Heath has recorded 31 receptions on 44 targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him, and he won a Super Bowl with the organization as a rookie after appearing in seven games.

Cooks also entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Dorner, another undrafted free agent, signed with the New England Patriots this past offseason but has yet to record any NFL statistics.