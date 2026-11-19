The pressure feels off Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders a little bit this week. That’s what happens for a team that comes back to beat a division rival on the road in the final minute of regulation.

But Quinn shouldn’t get too comfortable. That’s what CBS Sports’s Carter Bahns argued with his latest NFL head coaching hot seats list this week.

Although Quinn dropped out of the top five on Bahns’s list, he sat very firmly on the list of coaches who could be fired at No. 6.

Bahns also implied if the Commanders lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, Quinn’s coaching seat will get very warm again.

“Success has been fleeting for the Commanders this year, though. They have yet to win consecutive games and remain a game and a half under .500,” Bahns wrote. “As soon as they lose again — an that could happen on ‘Monday Night Football’ against the scalding-hot Bengals — Quinn will be back under the microscope.”

How Warm is Dan Quinn’s Coaching Seat With Commanders Entering Week 11?

In addition to Commanders success being fleeting, the NFL is a week-to-week business. Few are going to recall or want to dwell on the excitement of the victory over the Giants if the Commanders can’t do much to slow down MVP-front runner Joe Burrow on Monday night.

Quinn might have to find a way to achieve that, though, to stay off the hot seat entering Week 12.

Yes, the Commanders are alive because they’ve beaten a division opponent in two straight games. But the NFC East is weak this year.

Ironically, the Commanders must now win outside the division to stay in the division race.

“As far as contending for the division and a playoff spot goes, Quinn has already used all but one of his opportunities against NFC East foes,” wrote Bahns. “He has to take care of business and hope for some help in the way of Giants and Cowboys losses in order to get into first place. And if he cannot do it this year when the division is wide open, will he ever?”