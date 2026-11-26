Tanner Jeannot and Tyrel Bauer traded heavy punches at center ice Wednesday night with the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets tied 1-1 at TD Garden. Watch the brutal battle between the tw hockey heavyweights below.

Neither backed off in a bout that stretched beyond a full minute of punching, as a 24-year-old rookie took on a veteran with more than 50 NHL fights.

Kyle Connor put Winnipeg ahead 1:05 into the game with his 20th goal, assisted by Mark Scheifele. Bauer later went off for cross-checking, and Morgan Geekie tied it on the power play, assisted by David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

With about 9:11 left in the first period, Bauer (6-foot-3 and 207 pounds on the broadcast) squared off with the 6-2, 222-pound Jeannot. They sized each other up, grabbed jerseys and let rights, uppercuts and haymakers fly. Both connected. Neither fell.

Officials stepped in after the long exchange as sticks banged in salute from the benches and the crowd roared. Boston Globe reporter Kevin Paul Dupont called Bauer “a beast” while crediting Jeannot’s response. Both drew fighting majors.

Here’s a video of the fight.

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Boston Bruins’ Tanner Jeannot, Winnipeg Jets’ Tyrel Bauer Fight History

Jeannot, 29, a left-handed shot born in Estevan, Saskatchewan, went undrafted before signing with Nashville in 2018. The former Moose Jaw Warrior scored 24 goals with 130 penalty minutes in 2021-22. He was traded to Tampa Bay in 2023 and Los Angeles in 2024, then signed with Boston in 2025 for five years and $17 million.

Entering Wednesday, he had two goals, four assists and 37 penalty minutes in 23 games, with 57 goals, 64 assists and 506 penalty minutes over 394 career games.

His fight card showed 54 NHL bouts before Wednesday, including preseason and playoffs. Among them are an Oct. 27 heavyweight rematch with Nicolas Deslauriers and a Nov. 14 scrap with Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno.

The NHL suspended Jeannot three games in November 2024 for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, costing him $41,640.63, according to ESPN‘s Greg Wyshynski. Jeannot also was fined $2,000 for kneeing Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk in 2022.

Bauer, a right-handed defenseman born March 23, 2002, in Cochrane, Alberta, was drafted 164th overall by Winnipeg in 2020. He captained the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds and logged 401 penalty minutes in 214 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose. This summer, he signed a two-year, two-way contract.

His career fight card listed 51 bouts across all leagues before Wednesday. Four were NHL fights this season against Boston’s Mark Kastelic, Detroit’s Keegan Kolesar, Florida’s Bokondji Imama and Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj.

The Kastelic bout came during Bauer’s Oct. 2 NHL debut.

“I’ve been fighting a long time to get here. I’ve stayed in that fight,” Bauer told TSN’s Danielle Bain, as quoted by reporter Noel Edey of CochraneNow.

Nov. 3 brought a Gordie Howe hat trick, as Bauer fought Xhekaj and scored his first goal, adding an assist. He entered Wednesday with two points and 30 penalty minutes through 19 games. Neither player appears on the 2026-27 NHL fine and suspension tracker.

Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins Standings and Game Stakes

Boston entered 15-7-1 with 31 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division standings behind Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Montreal, and held the East’s first wild-card spot. The Bruins were 9-4-0 at home and had won two straight.

Winnipeg was 12-9-4, sixth in the Central and tied with St. Louis at 28 points in the race for the West’s final wild-card spot. The Blues had played one fewer game. The Jets had gone 8-1-1 over their previous 10 games after a nine-game winless skid.

This is the second and final meeting of the season series. Boston won the first, 4-3 in overtime, in Winnipeg.

The game remained 1-1 after the first period. The Bruins had killed off Casey Mittelstadt’s slashing penalty.