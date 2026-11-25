Jeremy Swayman has looked good in net so far for the Boston Bruins. But his performance has slipped in recent starts.

Jack Studley shared that Swayman is the confirmed starter in Wednesday night’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

Daily Faceoff highlighted the contrast between Swayman’s early-season success and his recent struggles. Daily Faceoff stated:

“Swayman had a tremendous start to the 2026-27 season, posting a stellar 1.85 GAA and .934 SV% in his first seven games (6-1-0). That said, the 28-year-old American goalie has battled some adversity in the weeks since, posting a subpar 3.24 GAA and .883 SV% in his last 10 games (5-4-1).”

More interestingly, when Boston is scoring four or more goals in a game, Swayman is winning. He is 9-0-0 this season when the Bruins score at least four times.

Swayman is 2-0-0 when Boston scores three times. One of those wins came in a shootout win on Nov. 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

When Boston scores two or fewer goals per game? Swayman is 0-5-1.

That leaves the critical questions: Is Swayman’s success more attributed to Boston enjoying a good game offensively? Or is it a coincidence?

Looking at Swayman’s numbers, it leans toward coincidence. When Boston has scored four or more goals, Swayman has allowed one or fewer goals six times.

As it stands, it seems Boston collectively plays bad hockey when Swayman has a bad game in the net. If he’s having a good game, they are having a good game. That will be something to watch with Swayman and Boston’s skaters on Wednesday night.

Boston Bruins Projected Lines And Pairings, Nov. 25

Studley also shared the Bruins’ lines and pairings at the morning skate. Should these lines and pairings hold, Elias Lindholm will center Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. The trio has combined for 73 points and 27 goals.

Pavel Zacha looks like he will center Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka. Peterka has enjoyed a solid first season so far with Boston. But the Bruins may not have unlocked his full potential just yet.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, and Matthew Poitras look like they’re taking the third line. Poitras has four goals, a 17.4 shooting percentage, and 17 points.

The fourth line should comprise Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic. This will be Kuraly’s tenth game should the projection hold.

James Hagens skated as an extra without a non-contact jersey. That implies that he has taken the next step in his eventual return.

The defensive pairings look unchanged, with Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy taking the top slot, Nikita Zadorov and Will Borgen taking the second, and Mason Lohrei and Connor Clifton taking the third. Clifton has 28 hits in 11 games and seems to be more of a fixture in Boston’s lineup.

Stakes Keep Rising For Jeremy Swayman And Co.

Some of the Bruins’ most brutal hockey will come during the back half of the season when they face an onslaught of Atlantic Division opponents. For Swayman and Co., that means playing more consistent hockey and stepping up more when needed.

For Swayman, especially, if the Bruins’ skaters are struggling, he must do a better job showing off that Vezina-caliber talent and play stellar hockey regardless of the situation. He may get that chance on Wednesday against Winnipeg. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.