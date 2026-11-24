Sixteen months after trading Brandon Carlo, Don Sweeney finally completed the second part of his plan. But he needed help and turned to the New York Rangers to close the loop.

The Bruins Two-Step Logic

The Maple Leafs’ acquisition of Carlo at the 2025 trade deadline, in exchange for Fraser Minten and draft picks, didn’t work out as Toronto had hoped. It couldn’t have worked out better for the Bruins. It was far from perfect to start because it left a massive hole on the right side of the defense behind Charlie McAvoy. Then, on July 1, 2026, Sweeney fixed it. He sent a 2027 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick to the Rangers for Will Borgen.

Borgen has been a difference-maker, even though you really wouldn’t notice him. That’s the ultimate compliment for some defenders. If you don’t see them, they probably had a solid game. That’s Borgen in a nutshell. He’s had only five points in 23 games. On most nights, you barely notice him on the ice or on the scoresheet. Yet without the 29-year-old defenseman, Boston’s blue line would be in trouble.

The Thing About Borgen Is Often Hidden

What does Borgen bring? Certainly not a ton of fanfare. He gets no power-play time, and he barely puts up points. In 23 games this season, he’s scored two goals and added three assists for five total points. But he carries a +17 rating this season.

So, here’s the question: where would the Bruins blue line be without him?

“Borgen is a really good fit for our team. I also think he’s a good fit for [Nikita] Zadorov, and I really believe he also makes Zadorov a better player,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “If you look at that pair, they’ve been the shutdown D for quite [a number] of games. It’s fun to watch actually how they control things out there with their presence, and so hopefully they can keep it going like just the way they do.”

Borgen starts almost 70% of his shifts in the defensive zone. That’s almost exactly what Carlo did with the Bruins. Borgen also averages just under 20 minutes (19:13) a night. He leads the team in blocked shots and is near the top in hits.

There’s no sheltering Borgen. Almost every time he’s thrown on the ice, it’s because the Bruins need him to stop something. He plays in constant survival mode. The result? The Bruins are winning his minutes at 5-on-5.

Borgen Helps the Bruins Protect McAvoy

Borgen is a difference-maker because he takes the defensive pressure off McAvoy. Better yet, he turns 30 in December, and he has three more years left after this season on a $4.1M AAV deal. He’s with the Bruins for the long haul.

The bottom line for the Bruins is that Borgen completes the Carlo deal. He almost perfectly replaces Carlo and has given the Bruins a strong young second-line center in Minten. It couldn’t have worked out much better.

Sometimes, the value of a defenceman isn’t measured by how often he gets noticed, but by how much harder he makes life for the opposition. Borgen was a low-risk trade for a team sitting in an Atlantic Division playoff spot.

In short, the Carlo trade brought the Bruins some futures. The Borgen trade finished the blueprint.