The Boston Bruins have a good group of centers, but the Montreal Canadiens upped the ante when they traded for Dylan Larkin.

Boston may look to get deeper at center, especially with Larkin in Montreal. Should Boston look to trade for a center and strengthen the position at any point in the season, they have three viable options.

Not every one of the centers listed below would be a surefire 1C. But they are still sound contributors who would make Boston deep enough to make a serious playoff run.

Elias Pettersson Offers Boston A Long-Term Solution

If the Bruins want a true, clear-cut 1C, Elias Pettersson is the number-one contender. During one of the Vancouver Canucks‘ worst seasons in recent memory, Pettersson has posted 23 points and six goals in 24 games as of Monday afternoon.

To grab Pettersson, Boston would need to give itself enough cap space to work with to cover his $11.6 million cap hit. Per PuckPedia, they have nearly $7.7 million available, meaning they would need to clear space.

The Proposal: Boston can send Casey Mittelstadt and Mason Lohrei to Vancouver for Pettersson. That will fit Pettersson in. The Bruins can also trade Dean Letourneau, their 2027 first-round pick, and their 2029 second-round pick for Pettersson.

With Pettersson signed through 2032, this gives Boston a long-term answer at center. It also sends two young players, Lohrei and Letourneau, to Vancouver, plus draft capital and a capable veteran. Mittelstadt has a nine-team no-trade list, so that would be an obstacle if Vancouver is on the list.

Pettersson also has a full no-movement clause. If he waives it and all parties agree, this would put the Bruins in gear for a deep playoff run.

Ryan O’Reilly Could Provide Bruins An Immediate Upgrade

O’Reilly would act more as a potential rental piece in his age-35 season. Therefore, he may only be a viable option for a year before Boston would need to look elsewhere.

That said, O’Reilly has proven he can still play. He has 21 points and nine goals in 23 games this season for the Nashville Predators. Nashville is also well in the early-season playoff race, so rolling primarily with futures would be a challenge to acquire O’Reilly.

There are also a couple of snags here. Anthony DiMarco of Daily Faceoff wrote on Nov. 13:

“O’Reilly and [Steven] Stamkos are not likely to be traded this season.”

The Proposal: O’Reilly may be off the table unless Nashville begins to experience turbulence. This one may not be hypothetical until later in the season. If O’Reilly becomes available, sending Matthew Poitras, Mark Kastelic, and a 2028 first-round pick could sway Nashville.

They would get one young forward, one gritty forward, and an early-round pick. If the Predators started losing and began selling off their older players, it would also signal a further retool. That would make the draft pick more valuable.

Morgan Frost Gives Boston A More Affordable Alternative

The Flames are in a rebuild. Playing in the Western Conference and with a competitive Central Division, a top-three finish in the Pacific Division is the likeliest way Calgary would make a surprise playoff appearance. Therefore, they could be sellers this season if they start falling behind again.

Morgan Frost wouldn’t be a 1C in Boston. But he would make a sound middle-six player, given his 15:12 average total ice time, 14 points, and five goals in 24 games as of Monday.

Frost also comes with a catch. On Nov. 20, Anthony DiMarco wrote:

“…the hope is for the Flames to re-sign Frost and keep him as part of the future beyond this season.”

Trade Proposal: To entice the Flames, Boston would need to give up enough futures to make the trade-off worth it. Cooper Simpson, a 2029 third-round pick, and Dans Locmelis could work.

Frost has an eight-team no-trade list. So, if he has Boston on the list, this one wouldn’t work. If not, it would be full sail.

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com included Simpson and Locmelis as top five prospects for the Bruins in August. The hope here is that the Flames see that Simpson and Locmelis would become full-time NHLers by 2027-28 and contribute.