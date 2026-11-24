The Boston Bruins can end the Simon Edvinsson saga.

With Dylan Larkin officially leaving the Detroit Red Wings and already playing a game for the Montreal Canadiens, it’s time for the Bruins to turn their focus to Edvinsson.

And they certainly have the resources to make it happen.

Heavy.com has proposed a trade with the Red Wings that would land them Edvinsson, while giving them enough salary cap space to then sign Edvinsson.

Bruins Acquire:

Simon Edvinsson (RFA)

Red Wings Acquire:

Mason Lohrei

JJ Peterka

Dean Letourneau (Prospect Rights)

This trade proposal sees the Bruins add the services of RFA defenseman Edvinsson at the expense of defender Mason Lohrei, forward JJ Peterka, and the signing rights of prospect Dean Letourneau.

The Bruins drafted Lohrei in the second round of the 2020 entry draft. The 6-foot-5, 224-pound blueliner has recorded eight points in 22 games this year, while averaging 17:31 in ice time per game.

Peterka was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, after they drafted him 34th overall in 2020. The 6-foot, 184-pound forward has played 23 games for the Bruins this year, recording six goals and nine assists, while averaging 17:31 per game.

Edvinsson was the Red Wings sixth overall draft selection in the 2021 entry draft. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound, 23-year-old defender logged 22:21 minutes on average in 72 games in the 2025-26 season. He also recorded 25 points.

Edvinsson has yet to play during the 2026-27 season, as he is an RFA without a contract.

Simon Edvinsson Trade Happening “Sooner Rather Than Later”

It seems like pointing out the obvious by saying that the the clock is ticking on teams ability to acquire and sign Edvinsson.

December 1st is rapidly approaching. However, with Larkin’s business taken care of, the Red Wings can focus on getting Edvinsson the change of scenery that he desires.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said as much in the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast:

“I don’t think Edvinsson will be too far away,” Friedman said. “I’ve been saying for about a week or so now that there are deals to be made for him. I think that this one will end sooner rather than later. I think this gets done.”

As far as a shortlist is concerned, Friedman went on to say that the Bruins are in the mix to land the coveted blueliner. Other teams in the mix are the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and the Nashville Predators.

Boston Bruins Still Have Simon Edvinsson Challenge After Potential Trade

Not only would the Bruins need to trade for Edvinsson, but they also need to sign him once they do.

Or, they need to execute a sign-and-trade.

As for a contract for Edvinsson, it has been reported that he is seeking $10-11 million per year on a max-term contract. Luckily for the Bruins, the above trade pitch frees up $10.9 million, giving them just over $16 million to work with.

That sounds like plenty of cash to find the blueliner that could be Charlie McAvoy’s partner for the next seven years.

Can the Bruins get an Edvinsson deal done? If the Red Wings would bite on this structure, there is no reason that they couldn’t get a trade completed before December 1st.

We wait and see.