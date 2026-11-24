After they missed out on three-time All-Star Dylan Larkin, the Boston Bruins are in pursuit of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli confirmed it Monday, a week before the restricted free agent’s signing deadline.

Detroit completed the blockbuster Larkin trade with the Montreal Canadiens over the weekend, and Seravalli left open whether the Red Wings will return to the Atlantic Division for a second deal.

Seravalli addressed the Edvinsson market Monday on the “Jason Gregor Show.”

“The Bruins are certainly interested,” he said on the program. “I don’t know that the Red Wings wanna make back to back in-division trades.”

Boston and Montreal both play in the Atlantic Division. Detroit sent Dylan Larkin to the Canadiens one day earlier, and moving Edvinsson to Boston would mean back-to-back deals with Atlantic Division rivals. Larkin had requested a trade over the summer, lost the captaincy in September and drew a suspension in late October after telling the team he would no longer play for them. He has five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $69.6 million contract. The Red Wings sit seventh in the division at 8-12-3.

Bruins Interest in Edvinsson Stretches Back Weeks

The Bruins’ name has attached itself to Edvinsson since the start of the season. At least 10 teams had inquired by early October, with Boston among them, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

The Fourth Period placed the Bruins on a list of six interested clubs on Nov. 11, alongside the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Montreal and the Seattle Kraken.

Six days later, the Bruins and Sharks showed strong amount of interest in Edvinsson, TSN’s Chris Johnston said Nov. 17, while the Toronto Maple Leafs were “lurking in the background.”

Seravalli described “a ton” of interest on Nov. 19, naming San Jose and Boston specifically. The Philadelphia Flyers, he added, have “checked in pretty regularly.”

Edvinsson is a 6-foot-6 defenseman only 23 years old, and Detroit selected him sixth overall in the 2021 draft.

Red Wings Face Simon Edvinsson Signing Deadline

Edvinsson must sign by 5 p.m. EST Dec. 1 to play in the NHL this season, either with Detroit or with a club that acquires his rights. Otherwise, he cannot take the ice at all in 2026-27. That leaves Detroit three options — sign him, trade him or watch him sit out the season.

Edvinsson’s camp is seeking roughly $9 million per season, with Detroit’s offers well below that figure, Seravalli reported in October.

Seravalli has not softened his view of the standoff. He said Nov. 12 that the Red Wings are “kidding themselves” if they expect Edvinsson to sign, and in his latest comments he went further. “Under no circumstances is he returning to Detroit,” Seravalli said, as quoted by NHL Rumors in a Tuesday roundup.

An offer sheet does not offer a way around Detroit. Multiple teams made overtures, but Edvinsson declined to engage with those teams because he does not want to give the Red Wings a chance to match, according to Seravalli.

The timeline appears to be tightening. Seravalli suggested that a deal could come before the weekend rather than on deadline day.

Detroit’s return for Larkin offers a possible template. The Red Wings received forward Kirby Dach, prospect Michael Hage, goaltender Sam Montembeault, conditional first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick. Seravalli said that futures-focused approach makes a similar Edvinsson trade sensible, according to NHL Rumors.

Boston has until 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 to turn its interest into a package Detroit will accept for a deal inside the division. After that, Edvinsson’s rights, and his season, are on the line.