The Bruins have been tied to several high-profile names this season, from a restricted free agent defenseman to a franchise icon. Some of the deals already haven’t panned out. Others are still in the works with a deadline drawing near. The last are long shots that could be deadline deals, assuming they’re possible at all.

Here is where each situation stands.

Simon Edvinsson

Boston’s interest in the Detroit Red Wings defenseman is the most concrete lead right now. Insider Frank Seravalli confirmed Monday that the Bruins are “certainly interested,” though he questioned whether Detroit wants back-to-back trades inside the Atlantic Division.

The 23-year-old, sixth overall in 2021, is a restricted free agent who must sign by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 or sit out the season. His camp reportedly wants about $9 million per year (probably more), and insiders say he won’t return to Detroit. He has also refused offer sheets so Detroit can’t match.

A deal could come before the weekend, with the Larkin return offering a template. Can the Bruins match other offers? Are they willing to?

Sidney Crosby

Any trade including Sidney Crosby is pure speculation. Nothing suggests Pittsburgh is moving its captain. Crosby has no desire to leave. Still, the Penguins are ready to trade veteran players, and Kyle Dubas noted that the Crosby situation is unique.

The organization has pledged to respect Crosby’s wishes, but logic suggests his name will remain in the rumor mill. Boston lacks a true number-one center, and Crosby would give David Pastrnak an elite pivot and let coach Marco Sturm build a line with David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka.

Because the Bruins may trade Pavel Zacha, Crosby would also bring experience and leadership. The cost would be steep, and Pittsburgh would draw plenty of suitors. For now, it is a what-if, not a pursuit.

Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin looked like a natural target before Boston ended up empty-handed. The Red Wings center requested a trade over the summer, lost the captaincy in September and was suspended in October. Detroit shifted its stance last week, and got Michael Hage included in a deal from the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston reportedly had a competitive offer on the table, but they were never really in the mix. Larkin didn’t add them to his preferred trade list. Detroit received Kirby Dach, Michael Hage, Sam Montembeault and conditional firsts.

The Bruins now need a different route to a top-line center.

Filip Hronek

Filip Hronek is a fallback if Edvinsson falls through. Given that more than 10 teams are in on Edvinsson, the Bruins will likely have to pivot.

The Canucks are resistant to trading Hronek, but that is a team where all bets are off. Insider David Pagnotta says the Canucks are willing to listen on most players, and he expects Hronek’s name to surface more as the season goes on.

The catch is his full no-movement clause, so a deal would need his approval, which likely requires an offer that knocks Vancouver’s socks off.

The Bruins missed on Larkin. They could push hard for Edvinsson and there’s nothing concrete on Crosby or Hronek. However, it seems clear Boston is trying to do something.