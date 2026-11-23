The Dylan Larkin trade may only be the first domino. Elliotte Friedman said on this morning’s 32 Thoughts that he now believes a Simon Edvinsson trade won’t be far behind. He added that deals are out there and that he knows the Boston Bruins are in the mix.

Detroit’s Larkin return filled some needs, but it was largely futures when the original ask was an NHL-caliber difference-maker. Perhaps the Red Wings try to fix a different problem with an Edvinsson deal. Or, they might look to flip some of the picks they got in the deal with Montreal to add someone who can help immediately.

Expect the Bruins and Red Wings to Talk

Here’s where Pavel Zacha comes in.

According to Brian DeFelice of TheSkatePod, Detroit just lost a big piece down the middle. Kirby Dach doesn’t replace all of what Larkin provided, but Zacha could cover a good chunk of it. Add Mason Lohrei, a big-bodied left-shot defenseman, and Detroit would get a replacement for Edvinsson’s role, though at a lower level of quality.

He notes:

“Detroit has been rebuilding for a decade; I don’t think they want to again (whether they should or not is irrelevant to what they want).”

They have Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond in their primes, and those two will eventually want to win. They just re-signed Alex DeBrincat. Now that Detroit has Michael Hage and extra picks, they have the future covered. Dach, Zacha and Lohrei could be the “now” players that keep the team competitive in the meantime.

For Boston, the timing works. Both Zacha and Lohrei are up for new deals at season’s end, and neither feels like a long-term piece of the Bruins’ plans. Add a pick or two and a B-level prospect, and there’s a framework for a deal.

Will the Bruins Take a Run At Edvinsson?

Edvinsson wants to get paid and the Bruins might be the ones willing to pay him. If the Red Wings are feeling the pressure in the next few days to get the second of two huge blockbuster trades done, Boston and GM Don Sweeney might be waiting, ready to offer picks and a bona fide NHLer like Zacha.

For the Bruins, the choice might be easy. Would you rather give a 23-year-old defenseman a $10-11 million AAV or give Zacha $9-10 million AAV with younger centers in the system ready to step in? Boston can pay Edvinsson and still have an internal answer at center, which isn’t a position of weakness for them.

The Red Wings have picks to flip after the deal with Montreal. They have three UFA goaltenders. There are pieces there that could make the Bruins good trade partners.

None of this is confirmed, and Friedman only said Boston is involved. But the logic is there. Detroit gets help now, Boston gets a young top-pair defenseman, and both sides deal from areas of surplus.

If the Larkin deal was the blockbuster, this could be the sequel.