The Boston Bruins have an elite-caliber scorer in JJ Peterka. So far, Peterka has been as advertised, but he has room to improve.

Boston has an elite scorer in David Pastrnak and a few high-end scorers like Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha. Peterka has flown under the radar.

Through 23 games, Peterka has 15 points, six goals, and a 12.8 shooting percentage. 14 of those 15 points have come at even strength, where Peterka thrives.

So far, Boston has put Peterka in an excellent position to produce, but not enough to where he can finally take the next step and transform into one of the NHL’s elite young scorers.

How close is Peterka?

In 2023-24, during a down season for the Buffalo Sabres, Peterka potted 28 goals. It was his second full season in the NHL. The year after, he scored 27 goals and logged 68 points.

During his lone season with the Utah Mammoth in 2025-26, Peterka managed just 47 points and proved he wasn’t a great fit in Salt Lake City. But he still ended the season with 25 goals.

This year, Peterka is on an 84-game pace for 22 goals, his lowest since he scored 12 times in 2022-23. He is also on pace for 33 assists and 55 points.

But if Peterka can score 28 and 27 times with some bad Sabres teams, it indicates what he can do for an upper-echelon team like Boston. Peterka’s numbers alone drive home that Boston still hasn’t used him as efficiently as it should.

Bruins Must Unlock JJ Peterka’s Potential After Giving Up Massive Compensation

Boston surrendered two first-round picks — one in 2026 that Utah later traded to the Detroit Red Wings for Sebastian Cossa and one in 2028. Paying two first-round picks for a high-caliber winger means Boston is banking on Peterka putting up his best numbers in a Bruins uniform.

One way to unlock Peterka’s potential is to get him more involved on the power play, which he has been an integral part of, per Primitive Stats. While even-strength play is Peterka’s specialty, he has shown potential to produce on the power play.

During his final season in Buffalo, 18 of Peterka’s 68 points came on the power play. Six of his 27 goals occurred on the man advantage, and he looked poised for a repeat effort in Salt Lake City.

It didn’t materialize. Nevertheless, Peterka’s potential at 5-on-4 remains.

Boston Will Get Even More Dangerous If They Figure Out JJ Peterka

Through 23 games, the Bruins are ninth in scoring, with 82 goals. That’s good for 3.57 goals per game. Players like Pastrnak, Geekie, Zacha, Elias Lindholm, and Fraser Minten have all proven to be forwards capable of landing effective top-six minutes.

Peterka’s old teammate in Buffalo, Casey Mittelsadt, continues to fly under the radar in the middle six. Ditto for James Hagens, who is inching closer to returning from injury.

With 17:31 of average total ice time, Peterka is more than playing top-six minutes. His production hasn’t been bad. But imagine how much more dangerous Boston will get if it unleashes the 2024-25 version of JJ Peterka.

The Bruins are tough to beat now. Get Peterka producing past par — perhaps by helping him find ways to create more chances for himself on the power play — and Boston will be right up there with its top Atlantic Division rivals even more than they are now.