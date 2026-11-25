The Boston Bruins are waiting for rookie sensation James Hagens to come back.

Things are definitely tight in the Atlantic Division, where the Bruins sit just behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. Additionally, they have the Florida Panthers hot on their tail.

On Wednesday night, the Bruins go toe-to-toe with the Winnipeg Jets.

However, prior to that game, the Bruins got a significant update on Hagens.

“James Hagens ditches the red non-contact jersey for #NHLBruins morning skate,” Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now reports.

This is his first skate or practice without wearing a non-contact jersey.

Marco Sturm Speaks on James Hagens

After the morning skate, head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media about where Hagens is at.

Here is what he said.

“Marco Sturm says James Hagens looks good: “Medical side of it, they’re very, very happy about his progress [over] the last weeks and days. And now we got to push him to be in game shape, I would say, and that’s why he was not in the red jersey today.” He added that today was another “block,” and he wants Hagens to get a full practice in before returning to the lineup: “I don’t know how long it’s going to take. It’s more up to him,” Studley wrote on social media.

“If he’s ready to go, he will be back in the lineup. But I want to make sure he’s mentally prepared.”

By the sound of things, it looks like the Bruins will be getting Hagens back sooner rather than later, and that it will simply be a matter of time.

The 20-year-old recorded 12 points in 17 games before going down with an injury.

Getting a player back like Hagens is only going to help the Bruins out, and that is something to definitely be thankful for.