Missing out on Dylan Larkin will now force the Boston Bruins to shift to plan B. And that Plan B may be a whopper of an idea.

For much of the recent trade speculation cycle, Larkin seemed like a logical target for the Bruins. The issue, however, was that Boston was not on Larkin’s purported list. And even though the chatter suggested that Boston had a competitive offer on the table, the eventual winners were the Montreal Canadiens.

The ship has now sailed on Larkin.

With Larkin no longer available, the Bruins may find themselves revisiting another blockbuster possibility that has hovered around the NHL rumor mill for years: Sidney Crosby.

At first glance, the idea may seem unrealistic. There is no indication that the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to move Crosby. Even if GM Kyle Dubas stated that he would respect whatever the Penguins’ captain wanted, there doesn’t seem to be a chance that he’ll leave Pittsburgh.

But if Crosby were willing to leave the Penguins, the Bruins could be a great landing spot.

Boston’s biggest weakness remains the lack of a true number-one center. While adding a decent middle-six center would help, it won’t do much to address the organization’s most glaring gap. That was the idea behind pursuing Dylan Larkin. But if Crosby becomes available, that alternative may work out just fine.

That is what makes Crosby such an intriguing possibility.

Even at this stage of his career, he remains one of the NHL’s most respected and productive centers. If the Penguins ever become willing to entertain the possibility of moving their captain, Boston would have every reason to explore the situation.

After all, if the Bruins were willing to pursue Dylan Larkin, why wouldn’t they at least investigate Sidney Crosby?

Sidney Crosby Would Immediately Solve Boston’s Biggest Problem

The appeal of Sidney Crosby is fairly obvious.

The Bruins need a legitimate top-line center. Crosby remains one of the few players in the league capable of transforming a contender the moment he arrives.

Adding him would instantly reshape the organization’s forward group. Suddenly, Bruins captain David Pastrnak would finally have an elite center he could play with. It could also help head coach Marco Sturm load up a line with Pastrnak and JJ Peterka.

More importantly, Crosby would bring something that cannot easily be acquired.

Experience.

The Bruins are a solid playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Adding one of the greatest players of his generation would immediately elevate expectations both inside and outside the organization.

From a leadership perspective, the fit is equally compelling. Crosby’s reputation throughout the league speaks for itself. For a Bruins team looking to re-establish itself among the Eastern Conference elite, there may not be a better player to target if he somehow became available.

That does not mean a trade would be easy to pull off. The acquisition cost would likely be significant, and Pittsburgh would almost certainly have numerous suitors.

Still, elite centers rarely hit the market. Boston just watched one potential answer disappear when Dylan Larkin landed elsewhere. The Bruins may not be willing to let another opportunity pass them by.

Missing on Dylan Larkin Could Force the Bruins to Get Aggressive

The biggest implication of losing out on Dylan Larkin may be what it tells us about Boston’s mindset.

While the Bruins know they have a good lineup, it’s not going to be enough to unseat the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Carolina Hurricanes. And if they can load up with a longtime Hurricanes rival, all the better.

That appears to be where the Bruins find themselves.

Management understands that finding a true first-line center is one of the most difficult tasks in hockey. Those players are rarely available and almost never come cheaply. When opportunities arise, contenders must be prepared to act.

The pursuit of Dylan Larkin suggested Boston understood the need to load up against the Canes. Missing out on him only magnifies the situation.

That is why it would not be surprising to see the Bruins become one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market moving forward.

Whether that ultimately leads them to Crosby or another high-profile target remains to be seen. What seems increasingly clear is that Boston cannot afford to stand still.

Sure, the Bruins are good enough to make the playoffs. Nevertheless, it’s unclear if the club is deep enough to get past the first round. Dylan Larkin would have been one way to make the team deeper. Since that won’t be the case anytime soon, there is a pressing need to find the right guy.

And there may not be a better guy to upgrade the roster than Sidney Crosby.