Despite their 15-7-1 start, the Bruins played four of their 28 divisional games. That may set the stage for a tough back half of the year.

Boston has been dominant against the rest of the NHL this season, compiling a 13-5-1 record. Against the Atlantic, they are just 2-2-0. For the rest of the calendar year, Boston has five more divisional games.

That means 19 of their 28 Atlantic Division games will come between Jan. and Apr. 2027. Six Atlantic Division games will come in January, two in February, five in March, and six in April.

Every single matchup for Boston will be a divisional matchup in the final month of the regular season. They will also play seven consecutive games to close out 2026-27 (Mar. 30, plus the April slate). Nine of their final 10 regular-season games will also come against an Atlantic Division opponent.

Should Boston finish second or third in the Atlantic, they will play a division rival in the NHL Playoffs. If the Bruins finish first in the Atlantic or in one of the two wild-card spots, they may face a division rival. Therefore, they may see a lot of their own division beyond Apr. 10.

Given how competitive the Atlantic is, with six teams boasting 24+ points, it won’t be an easy stretch in 2027.

Bruins Must Take Advantage Of Non-Divisional Schedule

With such a strong record outside the division, Boston has proven it can take care of non-divisional opponents. With Boston’s current trajectory in non-divisional games, they are averaging a .711 points percentage.

The Bruins play the Central, Pacific, and Metropolitan Divisions for 56 total games. With two possible points per game, Boston is on pace to finish with 80 points in non-divisional games.

At 2-2-0 in the Atlantic, they are on a current 28-game pace to end up with 28 points from divisional games. That puts the Bruins on a 108-point pace.

Given the early-season trends, Boston’s best shot at landing at least a wild card is for it to keep up its current pace when playing outside the Atlantic. If they do that, those Atlantic Division games most likely become less about earning a playoff berth and more about playoff seeding.

The Ideal Situation For The Boston Bruins

Ideally, Boston keeps up its .711-point percentage pace in non-divisional games. At the same time, the Bruins improve their points percentage output against the Atlantic to at least a .60 pace.

Should they increase that divisional trajectory by just that little bit, the Bruins could end the year with 114 points if they played non-divisional games at the same pace.

But getting there won’t be easy. Playoff hockey rarely begins when the playoffs officially start. In divisions like the Atlantic, it will begin in March, shortly after the 2027 trade deadline.

If five of Boston’s division rivals are within six points of a playoff spot at the deadline, then all 11 of those Atlantic Division matchups in March and April will carry even more weight.

For the Bruins, they must take advantage of what they have been doing. That is dominating, for the most part, in non-divisional games. Doing so could build momentum when an Atlantic Division tidal wave occurs toward the tail end of the regular season.