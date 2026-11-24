After the Boston Bruins missed out on trading for three-time All-Star Dylan Larkin, they may still be eyeing moves for a wing or center. A new trade pitch published Tuesday and aimed at the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets would address the issue, with a player described by the pitch’s creator as a “Boston-type guy.”

In the new proposal, Valeri Nichushkin would move from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Boston Bruins for three draft picks in a deal assembled using tools on the PuckGM site.

The deal would leave Boston $663,000 over the salary cap, and PuckGM’s voters already have general manager Don Sweeney saying no.

Boston would send Columbus three picks: a 2028 second-rounder, a 2028 fourth-rounder and a 2027 fourth-rounder. No salary is retained. The “Who Says No?” meter drew four votes, with Sweeney on the “no” side, and the feasibility poll split two “yes,” two “no.”

Born March 4, 1995, in Chelyabinsk, Russia, Nichushkin stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. The Dallas Stars made him the 10th overall pick in 2013, and he played 223 games for them, with two Kontinental Hockey League seasons at CSKA Moscow in between.

Colorado came next, in 2019. In 2021-22, he put up 25 goals and 52 points in 62 games, then led all players with four goals in the Stanley Cup Final as the Avalanche won the title. His best scoring pace arrived in 2023-24, with 28 goals and 53 points in 54 games. Over 91 career playoff games, he has 28 goals and 45 points.

Columbus acquired Nichushkin from Colorado on June 25 for the No. 43 pick in the 2026 draft, a 2027 third-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder. The 31-year-old’s contract, an extension worth $49 million over eight years, pays $6.125 million annually through 2029-30 and includes a 12-team no-trade list.

Nichushkin is “an accomplished two-way player who competes at a high level,” Columbus general manager Don Waddell said on June 25, as quoted by NHL.com.

Colorado had him in the lineup for about 65% of its regular-season games since 2021-22. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association also placed him in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program in May 2024, a suspension of at least six months without pay, after he had missed time in the program earlier that season.

His production in Columbus trails last season’s pace. Nichushkin has two goals and nine assists in 22 games with a minus-3 rating, after 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games with Colorado in 2025-26.

Valeri Nichushkin’s Fit on the Boston Bruins’ Lines

Boston’s second line included Mikey Eyssimont, Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie when the Bruins faced Minnesota on Nov. 14, while J.J. Peterka, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak held the top line.

Nichushkin, a right wing, would take Eyssimont’s spot. Geekie had one goal through 14 games as of Oct. 30, and a 6-foot-4 winger with 28 goals in 54 games in 2023-24 would give Minten’s line a second finisher and a net-front presence.

The third line offers another landing spot, with Marat Khusnutdinov the player Nichushkin would displace.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets: Who Wins the Trade?

Boston has $5.462 million in cap space, so Nichushkin’s $6.125 million hit leaves the Bruins $663,000 over the $104 million limit. Columbus has $494,000 in space and would climb to $6.619 million.

The Bruins entered November at 10-4-1, second in the East. Columbus sat at 8-12-0 on Nov. 21, with Nichushkin projected on a line with Charlie Coyle and Adam Fantilli.

Columbus’ side is certain. It sheds a contract that runs through 2029-30 and recovers three picks for the three it spent. Boston’s side depends on Nichushkin returning to his 2025-26 pace of 0.68 points per game, up from 0.50 now, and staying in the lineup. On certainty, Columbus holds the edge. On upside, Boston does.