The Boston Bruins have enjoyed having Pavel Zacha on their team.

He has helped the team to where they are today, enjoying the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. They have the Florida Panthers right behind them, and the Montreal Canadiens right ahead of them in the Atlantic.

Not to mention that the Habs find themselves one Dylan Larkin richer.

However, with that being said, the Bruins have some mixed trade news when it comes to Zacha. For one, he has popped up on the latest The Athletic trade board at number 22:

“There’s a number at which the Bruins would be happy to sign Zacha to a contract extension before he’s due to hit free agency next summer,” The Athletic wrote. “However, with the market shifting leverage in players’ favor, it’s becoming tougher to see the sides finding alignment on a new deal. That could leave Boston in a fascinating position with Zacha as this season goes along. The Bruins have been extraordinarily competitive out of the gate after qualifying for the playoffs last year, but they’re not necessarily in win-now mode.”

“Zacha plays a premium position and is a big man who is difficult to contend with in the offensive zone, which will make him appealing as a trade chip.”

Zacha being named as a potential trade chip shouldn’t be surprising, he would have been the ideal player to get shipped to the Detroit Red Wings, had Larkin not been traded to the Canadiens.

However, he finds himself on this trade board. The 29-year-old has 17 points in 22 games this season.

TSN insider, Pierre LeBrun, spoke on Insider Trading on November 24th and revealed that the Bruins are not eager to trade Zacha away with them in the playoff position.

Where Do The Boston Bruins Go With Pavel Zacha?

With all of that being said, what do the Bruins do with Zacha?

Well, if they remain in playoff positioning, they can keep him as the classic “own-rental.” However, they might be able to get creative and leverage Zacha to get an upgrade at center.

Could they land Elias Pettersson, Evgeni Malkin, or Ryan O’Reilly in a Zacha trade? That would most certainly be the dream.

Trading for O’Reilly would be the cleanest, given that their salaries are very similar. Malkin and Pettersson would both give the Bruins the kind of offensive boost they need with a superstar like David Pastrnak on the wing.

With all of that being said, there are plenty of things that can go right (or wrong) with the Bruins and Zacha between now and the trade deadline.