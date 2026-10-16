Hi, Subscriber

Sabres Prospect Ilia Morozov Standing Out At NCAA Level

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman looks on as Ilia Morozov of Riussia is drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the twentieth overall pick during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres gave Ilia Morozov an awesome moment right in his first moments of his professional career.

Morozov was drafted No. 20 overall by the Sabres in the 2026 NHL Draft, a first-round pick — and with the draft being held in Buffalo, Morozov got some immediate love from the passionate local fans.

It hasn’t been long since then, but Morozov is already making the Sabres’ pick look quite smart.

He’s playing college hockey at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — and he’s currently on fire.

Ilia Morozov at Miami

Morozov is in his second season at Miami, so he’s already comfortable in college hockey.

As a freshman, he played in 36 games and had 20 points. That included eight goals and 12 assists.

The Sabres clearly liked what they saw from the 6-foot-3 Russian center.

Morozov is now off to a fast start to his second season with the RedHawks. Earlier this week, he notched a two-goal game in a dominant win.

Both goals came on the power play for Morozov.

Quite notable, as well — Morozov just turned 18 in August, so he’s already in his second college hockey season despite being younger than almost anyone in his draft class.

Where is Ilia Morozov From?

Morozov is originally from Moscow, Russia.

He moved to Chicago when he was 14 years old.

Morozov first played junior hockey in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm. From there, he latched on with Miami — and to be clear for the uninitiated, this is not a school in Florida. They play in the Mid-American Conference in most sports, although that conference doesn’t have ice hockey as an offering for its teams, so Miami plays in the NCHC.

The Sabres will be no in rush whatsoever to get Morozov to the NHL. He’s still so young and still growing into his lanky frame.

But they have to like seeing that Morozov has picked up this season at Miami where he left off last year, with a lot of the ability that prompted them to draft him in the first place.

Morozov will be a name for Sabres fans to watch going forward, because he can certainly play at a high level on the ice.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Sabres Prospect Ilia Morozov Standing Out At NCAA Level

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x