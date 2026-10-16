Sabres Prospect Ilia Morozov Standing Out At NCAA Level

The Buffalo Sabres gave Ilia Morozov an awesome moment right in his first moments of his professional career.

Morozov was drafted No. 20 overall by the Sabres in the 2026 NHL Draft, a first-round pick — and with the draft being held in Buffalo, Morozov got some immediate love from the passionate local fans.

It hasn’t been long since then, but Morozov is already making the Sabres’ pick look quite smart.

He’s playing college hockey at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio — and he’s currently on fire.

Ilia Morozov at Miami

Morozov is in his second season at Miami, so he’s already comfortable in college hockey.

As a freshman, he played in 36 games and had 20 points. That included eight goals and 12 assists.

The Sabres clearly liked what they saw from the 6-foot-3 Russian center.

Morozov is now off to a fast start to his second season with the RedHawks. Earlier this week, he notched a two-goal game in a dominant win.

Both goals came on the power play for Morozov.

Quite notable, as well — Morozov just turned 18 in August, so he’s already in his second college hockey season despite being younger than almost anyone in his draft class.

Ilia Morozov struck twice last night on the PP as Miami cruised to a 7-1 win over Robert Morris. Morozov’s third multi-goal game as a collegian gives him 10 tallies in 39 career NCAA contests. He turned 18 on August 3. https://t.co/sRvVRkZxIu — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) October 16, 2026

Where is Ilia Morozov From?

Morozov is originally from Moscow, Russia.

He moved to Chicago when he was 14 years old.

Morozov first played junior hockey in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm. From there, he latched on with Miami — and to be clear for the uninitiated, this is not a school in Florida. They play in the Mid-American Conference in most sports, although that conference doesn’t have ice hockey as an offering for its teams, so Miami plays in the NCHC.

The Sabres will be no in rush whatsoever to get Morozov to the NHL. He’s still so young and still growing into his lanky frame.

But they have to like seeing that Morozov has picked up this season at Miami where he left off last year, with a lot of the ability that prompted them to draft him in the first place.

Morozov will be a name for Sabres fans to watch going forward, because he can certainly play at a high level on the ice.