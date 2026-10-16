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Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin Injury Update Delays Return Timeline

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The most recent NHL injury report has mixed news for some of the league's more recognizable names this season.
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The most recent NHL injury report has mixed news for some of the league's more recognizable names this season.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to play without their captain, the superstar defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Dahlin has already missed two games for Buffalo, and it sounds like he won’t be playing at least the next time out for the Sabres, either.

Buffalo did win Thursday night without Dahlin, and they did it in thrilling fashion. The Sabres fell behind 4-2 in Toronto, then notched two late goals to force overtime. From there, they won on an Owen Power goal in OT.

Dahlin wasn’t even in the building, though, as he had remained in Buffalo after his injury.

Rasmus Dahlin Injury Update

Dahlin continues to deal with an injury he sustained in Monday’s win over the Florida Panthers.

The defenseman appeared to get hurt while taking a shot on the power play early in the second period.

Dahlin has a history of back injuries, so that’s the suspicion, but there hasn’t been more shared by the Sabres as far as the actual specificity of the injury.

The latest update on Dahlin came on Friday, the off-day for the Sabres between their game on Thursday in Toronto and their game on Saturday in Montreal.

Buffalo is on a road trip that took them to Montreal on Tuesday, Toronto on Thursday and then back to Montreal on Saturday.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that Dahlin won’t be joining Buffalo in Montreal for the return trip.

Sabres’ Upcoming Schedule

The Sabres play at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday in Montreal, but Dahlin won’t be there.

They’ve got a little gap after that which could help Dahlin’s recovery. The Sabres return home after Saturday and play on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Flyers. They then have two days off after that before they play on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Washington Capitals.

It’s not clear when Dahlin will be back, but Buffalo will certainly be hoping for sooner rather than later.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin Injury Update Delays Return Timeline

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