Tage Thompson on Verge of Sabres History

Tage Thompson began his NHL career as a member of the St. Louis Blues. He played one season there. He scored three goals in 41 games.

Since then, he’s represented the Buffalo Sabres. He went through the down years, and he got to take part in the magnificent return to the playoffs in the spring.

Now, Thompson is closing in on some elite company in the history of the Sabres.

With his next goal, Thompson will take a key leap on the all-time list.

Tage Thompson Upcoming History

Thompson currently has 217 goals in his Sabres career. That’s tied for 10th all-time.

So the next time Thompson scores, he will stand alone in 10th in Sabres history for goals scored in a Buffalo uniform.

He’s currently tied with Jason Pominville, who needed 733 games in a Sabres sweater to reach 217 goals. Thompson is through 496 Buffalo games and counting to get to his 217.

Once Thompson gets there, he can then try to climb his way up the board.

Ninth on the all-time list is Rene Robert, who had 222 goals in 524 games with the Sabres.

In eighth is Miroslav Satan, who scored 224 goals in 578 games.

Mike Foligno ranks seventh in Sabres history with 247 goals in 664 games.

In sixth is Craig Ramsay, who went for 252 goals in 1,070 games for Buffalo.

The No. 5 spot is occupied by Thomas Vanek, who netted 254 goals in 598 games for Buffalo.

In fourth? Danny Gare, with 267 goals in 503 games.

Dave Adnreychuk scored 368 goals in 837 Sabres games to rank third.

In second: Rick Martin, with 382 goals in 681 games.

And first place on the Sabres’ all-time goals list, by miles, is the legendary Gilbert Perreault: He had 512 goals in 1,191 games played for Buffalo.

Thompson may not have much chance to catch Perreault, but he will have time to move himself way up this list in the days, weeks, months and years to come.

He’ll celebrated his 29th birthday on Oct. 30, and Thompson has averaged a goal about every other game over the past five seasons, so he can keep climbing in a hurry.

Sabres Schedule

The Sabres are back in action on Saturday night. They’re playing in Montreal against the Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET.

Buffalo then has a few days to rest before returning to the ice at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

That’s just a one-game stint at home for the Sabres, who will then go to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

That’s plenty of chances coming up for Thompson to score goals, particularly against the Flyers, who have lost all nine games they’ve played so far this season.